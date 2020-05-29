All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3887 Arlington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3887 Arlington Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:39 AM

3887 Arlington Avenue

3887 Arlington Avenue · (818) 246-1099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3887 Arlington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1491 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now for Lease! Front unit (3887 Arlington) is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit. Interior features an open space layout with new glossy tile flooring with baseboard moldings and newly installed ceilings light/fans in the dining room and bedrooms. There is a bright and spacious living room with a beamed ceiling and a gas fireplace. Brand New Kitchen with new granite countertops and new cabinets. The spacious Master Bedroom has a private bathroom that is equipped with a brand-new vanity, shower and flooring. There are Newly installed Ceiling Fans in the dining room and bedrooms. Part of the Los Angeles School District, close to banks, supermarkets, popular dining and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3887 Arlington Avenue have any available units?
3887 Arlington Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3887 Arlington Avenue have?
Some of 3887 Arlington Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3887 Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3887 Arlington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3887 Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3887 Arlington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3887 Arlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3887 Arlington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3887 Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3887 Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3887 Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 3887 Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3887 Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3887 Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3887 Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3887 Arlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3887 Arlington Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity