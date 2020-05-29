3887 Arlington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Now for Lease! Front unit (3887 Arlington) is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit. Interior features an open space layout with new glossy tile flooring with baseboard moldings and newly installed ceilings light/fans in the dining room and bedrooms. There is a bright and spacious living room with a beamed ceiling and a gas fireplace. Brand New Kitchen with new granite countertops and new cabinets. The spacious Master Bedroom has a private bathroom that is equipped with a brand-new vanity, shower and flooring. There are Newly installed Ceiling Fans in the dining room and bedrooms. Part of the Los Angeles School District, close to banks, supermarkets, popular dining and more!