Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3876 Roble Vista Drive
Last updated August 4 2019

3876 Roble Vista Drive

3876 Roble Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3876 Roble Vista Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Upstairs 2BR/1BA Bright & Sunny Unit in LOS FELIZ! - Property Id: 84323

Spacious 2BR/1BA in a highly coveted neighborhood. This sunny gem, available for rent for the first time in years, is located in a freshly-painted mid-century courtyard complex with only five other units. New plank flooring throughout; gleaming new bathroom quartz countertop. Oversize open-format living/dining room has five large windows and mountain views. Huge kitchen is complete with an eat-in counter, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas oven/stove & plenty of pantry/counter space. Two big bedrooms face the garden courtyard, each with new ceiling-fan lights and one with a walk-in closet. The other has mirrored sliders and a full-size closet. Two window ACs have been installed for your summer comfort; radiant gas heat from a two-sided wall unit in the winter. This place has charm, character and style, with all of the modern comforts. Also included: Detached and enclosed garage for one car; clicker operates the automatic door. YOU MUST SEE THIS BEAUTY TO BELIEVE IT!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/84323p
Property Id 84323

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5007591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3876 Roble Vista Drive have any available units?
3876 Roble Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3876 Roble Vista Drive have?
Some of 3876 Roble Vista Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3876 Roble Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3876 Roble Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3876 Roble Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3876 Roble Vista Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 3876 Roble Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3876 Roble Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 3876 Roble Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3876 Roble Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3876 Roble Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 3876 Roble Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3876 Roble Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 3876 Roble Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3876 Roble Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3876 Roble Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
