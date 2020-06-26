3876 Roble Vista Drive

Amenities
Spacious 2BR/1BA in a highly coveted neighborhood. This sunny gem, available for rent for the first time in years, is located in a freshly-painted mid-century courtyard complex with only five other units. New plank flooring throughout; gleaming new bathroom quartz countertop. Oversize open-format living/dining room has five large windows and mountain views. Huge kitchen is complete with an eat-in counter, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas oven/stove & plenty of pantry/counter space. Two big bedrooms face the garden courtyard, each with new ceiling-fan lights and one with a walk-in closet. The other has mirrored sliders and a full-size closet. Two window ACs have been installed for your summer comfort; radiant gas heat from a two-sided wall unit in the winter. This place has charm, character and style, with all of the modern comforts. Also included: Detached and enclosed garage for one car; clicker operates the automatic door. YOU MUST SEE THIS BEAUTY TO BELIEVE IT!
