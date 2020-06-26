3876 Roble Vista Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Upstairs 2BR/1BA Bright & Sunny Unit in LOS FELIZ! - Property Id: 84323



Spacious 2BR/1BA in a highly coveted neighborhood. This sunny gem, available for rent for the first time in years, is located in a freshly-painted mid-century courtyard complex with only five other units. New plank flooring throughout; gleaming new bathroom quartz countertop. Oversize open-format living/dining room has five large windows and mountain views. Huge kitchen is complete with an eat-in counter, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas oven/stove & plenty of pantry/counter space. Two big bedrooms face the garden courtyard, each with new ceiling-fan lights and one with a walk-in closet. The other has mirrored sliders and a full-size closet. Two window ACs have been installed for your summer comfort; radiant gas heat from a two-sided wall unit in the winter. This place has charm, character and style, with all of the modern comforts. Also included: Detached and enclosed garage for one car; clicker operates the automatic door. YOU MUST SEE THIS BEAUTY TO BELIEVE IT!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/84323p

Property Id 84323



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5007591)