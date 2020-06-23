3864 Dixie Canyon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport fire pit parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single-family cottage-style home in Sherman Oaks south of Ventura Boulevard with a two car garage and carport. The house is on a tree-lined street and has an extremely private yard, outdoor fire pit, and jacuzzi. Relax under the gazebo or have a picnic on the multi-level wood decks. This house is an oasis and walking distance to shops and restaurants. THE PICTURES DON'T DO IT JUSTICE! PLUS, pets allowed and weekly gardener included. (The house does not have a tub)

EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED

Call Jonathan - 8187936852



(RLNE4547977)