Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

3864 Dixie Canyon Ave

3864 Dixie Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3864 Dixie Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single-family cottage-style home in Sherman Oaks south of Ventura Boulevard with a two car garage and carport. The house is on a tree-lined street and has an extremely private yard, outdoor fire pit, and jacuzzi. Relax under the gazebo or have a picnic on the multi-level wood decks. This house is an oasis and walking distance to shops and restaurants. THE PICTURES DON'T DO IT JUSTICE! PLUS, pets allowed and weekly gardener included. (The house does not have a tub)
EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED
Call Jonathan - 8187936852

(RLNE4547977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3864 Dixie Canyon Ave have any available units?
3864 Dixie Canyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3864 Dixie Canyon Ave have?
Some of 3864 Dixie Canyon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3864 Dixie Canyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3864 Dixie Canyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3864 Dixie Canyon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3864 Dixie Canyon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3864 Dixie Canyon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3864 Dixie Canyon Ave offers parking.
Does 3864 Dixie Canyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3864 Dixie Canyon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3864 Dixie Canyon Ave have a pool?
No, 3864 Dixie Canyon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3864 Dixie Canyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 3864 Dixie Canyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3864 Dixie Canyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3864 Dixie Canyon Ave has units with dishwashers.
