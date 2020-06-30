All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

3844 BUENA PARK Drive

3844 Buena Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3844 Buena Park Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Absolutely spectacular ranch-style house in the Hollywood Hills with private gated grounds, complete with intercom and security cameras. The house is bright and light with a beautifully remodeled, fully equipped kitchen, spacious living/dining room with light hardwood floors and pitched high ceilings, perfect for entertaining. French doors lead out to a deck overlooking a breathtaking view of the valley. Another set of doors, off the living room, lead out to the completely private swimming pool and outside dining area.The gardens are beautifully landscaped, featuring palms, lemon trees, olive trees, and lavender. Umbrellas and lounge chairs create a relaxing oasis. The tranquil master bedroom features a king bed, with en-suite bathroom. The two other colorfully furnished double bedrooms share a second bathroom. There is a guest powder room adjacent to the living room. This is a perfect house for families and industry people.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3844 BUENA PARK Drive have any available units?
3844 BUENA PARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3844 BUENA PARK Drive have?
Some of 3844 BUENA PARK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3844 BUENA PARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3844 BUENA PARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3844 BUENA PARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3844 BUENA PARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3844 BUENA PARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3844 BUENA PARK Drive offers parking.
Does 3844 BUENA PARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3844 BUENA PARK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3844 BUENA PARK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3844 BUENA PARK Drive has a pool.
Does 3844 BUENA PARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 3844 BUENA PARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3844 BUENA PARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3844 BUENA PARK Drive has units with dishwashers.

