3844 BUENA PARK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

Absolutely spectacular ranch-style house in the Hollywood Hills with private gated grounds, complete with intercom and security cameras. The house is bright and light with a beautifully remodeled, fully equipped kitchen, spacious living/dining room with light hardwood floors and pitched high ceilings, perfect for entertaining. French doors lead out to a deck overlooking a breathtaking view of the valley. Another set of doors, off the living room, lead out to the completely private swimming pool and outside dining area.The gardens are beautifully landscaped, featuring palms, lemon trees, olive trees, and lavender. Umbrellas and lounge chairs create a relaxing oasis. The tranquil master bedroom features a king bed, with en-suite bathroom. The two other colorfully furnished double bedrooms share a second bathroom. There is a guest powder room adjacent to the living room. This is a perfect house for families and industry people.