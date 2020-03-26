3829 W 7th St 4

3829 West 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005 Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Great unit here. HUGE K-Town 1BR w/new flooring! - Property Id: 210860
Contact ED for a viewing! 213-640-9404.
Parking included Laundry on site Cats OK Owner pays water Stove included Tenant must supply own fridge 2nd floor unit Brand new beautiful flooring throughout Tenant responsible for window coverings Looking for immediate move-ins Corner of Western/7th Big windows Big sunlight Beautiful crown molding Incredible layout Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210860 Property Id 210860
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5492735)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
