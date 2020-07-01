3819 SUNSWEPT Drive

Amenities
Located south of the famed Ventura Blvd, enjoy the romance and drama of scenic canyon and greenbelt views. Abundant natural light highlight this rare mid-century home which is nestled in the hills that overlook the entire San Fernando Valley! The upstairs and main level features a spacious living room, den, chef's kitchen and dining area. 2 sizable bedrooms and 2 baths, sport sliding glass doors that lead to a huge deck to enjoy the spectacular views. Staircase to the home's private lower level has 1 bedroom, 1 bath and a kitchen, roomy living room and huge outdoor space with it's own tranquil hillside and city views. It also has a separate entry, perfect for rental income or mother-in-law suite. This home can be used as a single family residence or can be easily divided into 2 separate units as a duplex. Over 13,400 SqFt Lot offers abundant and luscious landscaping and plenty of room to relax and enjoy outdoor living at it's best!