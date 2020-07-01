All apartments in Los Angeles
3819 SUNSWEPT Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3819 SUNSWEPT Drive

3819 Sunswept Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3819 Sunswept Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located south of the famed Ventura Blvd, enjoy the romance and drama of scenic canyon and greenbelt views. Abundant natural light highlight this rare mid-century home which is nestled in the hills that overlook the entire San Fernando Valley! The upstairs and main level features a spacious living room, den, chef's kitchen and dining area. 2 sizable bedrooms and 2 baths, sport sliding glass doors that lead to a huge deck to enjoy the spectacular views. Staircase to the home's private lower level has 1 bedroom, 1 bath and a kitchen, roomy living room and huge outdoor space with it's own tranquil hillside and city views. It also has a separate entry, perfect for rental income or mother-in-law suite. This home can be used as a single family residence or can be easily divided into 2 separate units as a duplex. Over 13,400 SqFt Lot offers abundant and luscious landscaping and plenty of room to relax and enjoy outdoor living at it's best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 SUNSWEPT Drive have any available units?
3819 SUNSWEPT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 SUNSWEPT Drive have?
Some of 3819 SUNSWEPT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 SUNSWEPT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3819 SUNSWEPT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 SUNSWEPT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3819 SUNSWEPT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3819 SUNSWEPT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3819 SUNSWEPT Drive offers parking.
Does 3819 SUNSWEPT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 SUNSWEPT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 SUNSWEPT Drive have a pool?
No, 3819 SUNSWEPT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3819 SUNSWEPT Drive have accessible units?
No, 3819 SUNSWEPT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 SUNSWEPT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 SUNSWEPT Drive has units with dishwashers.

