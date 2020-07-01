3819 SUNSWEPT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located south of the famed Ventura Blvd, enjoy the romance and drama of scenic canyon and greenbelt views. Abundant natural light highlight this rare mid-century home which is nestled in the hills that overlook the entire San Fernando Valley! The upstairs and main level features a spacious living room, den, chef's kitchen and dining area. 2 sizable bedrooms and 2 baths, sport sliding glass doors that lead to a huge deck to enjoy the spectacular views. Staircase to the home's private lower level has 1 bedroom, 1 bath and a kitchen, roomy living room and huge outdoor space with it's own tranquil hillside and city views. It also has a separate entry, perfect for rental income or mother-in-law suite. This home can be used as a single family residence or can be easily divided into 2 separate units as a duplex. Over 13,400 SqFt Lot offers abundant and luscious landscaping and plenty of room to relax and enjoy outdoor living at it's best!