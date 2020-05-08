3817 SUNSWEPT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Located south of the famed Ventura Blvd, enjoy the romance and drama of scenic canyon and greenbelt views. Abundant natural light highlight this rare mid-century home which is nestled in the hills that overlook the entire San Fernando Valley! This one bed, one bath unit has a roomy living room, fully updated kitchen and bathroom along with huge outdoor spaces perfect for indoor-outdoor living. With wooden floors and modern open plan design this newly renovated unit has a separate washer and dryer this home has it's own tranquil hillside and city views which is the perfect space for any creative mind.This is the downstairs unit of a recently renovated duplex.