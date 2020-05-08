3817 SUNSWEPT Drive

Amenities
Located south of the famed Ventura Blvd, enjoy the romance and drama of scenic canyon and greenbelt views. Abundant natural light highlight this rare mid-century home which is nestled in the hills that overlook the entire San Fernando Valley! This one bed, one bath unit has a roomy living room, fully updated kitchen and bathroom along with huge outdoor spaces perfect for indoor-outdoor living. With wooden floors and modern open plan design this newly renovated unit has a separate washer and dryer this home has it's own tranquil hillside and city views which is the perfect space for any creative mind.This is the downstairs unit of a recently renovated duplex.