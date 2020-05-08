All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3817 SUNSWEPT Drive

3817 Sunswept Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Sunswept Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located south of the famed Ventura Blvd, enjoy the romance and drama of scenic canyon and greenbelt views. Abundant natural light highlight this rare mid-century home which is nestled in the hills that overlook the entire San Fernando Valley! This one bed, one bath unit has a roomy living room, fully updated kitchen and bathroom along with huge outdoor spaces perfect for indoor-outdoor living. With wooden floors and modern open plan design this newly renovated unit has a separate washer and dryer this home has it's own tranquil hillside and city views which is the perfect space for any creative mind.This is the downstairs unit of a recently renovated duplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 SUNSWEPT Drive have any available units?
3817 SUNSWEPT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 SUNSWEPT Drive have?
Some of 3817 SUNSWEPT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 SUNSWEPT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3817 SUNSWEPT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 SUNSWEPT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3817 SUNSWEPT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3817 SUNSWEPT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3817 SUNSWEPT Drive offers parking.
Does 3817 SUNSWEPT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3817 SUNSWEPT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 SUNSWEPT Drive have a pool?
No, 3817 SUNSWEPT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3817 SUNSWEPT Drive have accessible units?
No, 3817 SUNSWEPT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 SUNSWEPT Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3817 SUNSWEPT Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

