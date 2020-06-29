3812 Wisconsin Street

Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator

Recently remodeled 1bed/1bath stand-alone unit. Laminate flooring throughout. This choice apartment comes with stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator & stove. Controlled-access property.



Professionally managed, conveniently located just steps from USC campus and public transportation! Close to numerous restaurants like Five Guys, Chick-Fil-A and others. Walking distance to Natural History Museum and LA Coliseum. This property is situated in a truly vibrant and youthful neighborhood. Parking is $110 extra.



