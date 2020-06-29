All apartments in Los Angeles
3812 Wisconsin Street
3812 Wisconsin Street

3812 Wisconsin Street
Location

3812 Wisconsin Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Recently remodeled 1bed/1bath stand-alone unit. Laminate flooring throughout. This choice apartment comes with stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator & stove. Controlled-access property.

Professionally managed, conveniently located just steps from USC campus and public transportation! Close to numerous restaurants like Five Guys, Chick-Fil-A and others. Walking distance to Natural History Museum and LA Coliseum. This property is situated in a truly vibrant and youthful neighborhood. Parking is $110 extra.

THIS WILL NOT BE ADVERTISED VIA CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU SEE A CRAIGSLIST ADVERTISEMENT FOR THIS PROPERTY PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT CRAIGSLIST INFORMATION.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 Wisconsin Street have any available units?
3812 Wisconsin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 Wisconsin Street have?
Some of 3812 Wisconsin Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 Wisconsin Street currently offering any rent specials?
3812 Wisconsin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 Wisconsin Street pet-friendly?
No, 3812 Wisconsin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3812 Wisconsin Street offer parking?
Yes, 3812 Wisconsin Street offers parking.
Does 3812 Wisconsin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 Wisconsin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 Wisconsin Street have a pool?
No, 3812 Wisconsin Street does not have a pool.
Does 3812 Wisconsin Street have accessible units?
No, 3812 Wisconsin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 Wisconsin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3812 Wisconsin Street does not have units with dishwashers.

