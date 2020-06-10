All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:54 PM

3801 TRACY ST

3801 Tracy Street · No Longer Available
Location

3801 Tracy Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
CHARMING DUPLEX IN PRIME LOCATION | MASSIVE COVERED DECK | FIREPLACE + SINGLE CAR GARAGE + NEST THERMOSTAT + LAUNDRY-IN-UNIT |
Tucked away behind manicured bushes and lush landscaping, you\'ll find a perfectly sweet duplex at the top of the stairwell.
This dreamy two bedroom packs both charm and modern renovations. Which, if you\'re choosing to live in Los Feliz, some original charm is a must, right?
Walk into the brightly lit unit, with wall to wall windows! A cozy fireplace is nestled in the corner of the living room - perfect for late night smores, a romantic setting to movie night, or for a lil added warmth when you host your super cool dinner parties. Oh...ya...a soiree or two will need to be had. Have you seen the massive covered deck off the living room?
Prop open the double French doors and create an indoor/outdoor living space with an outdoor table set and some planted green friends to make the perfect ambiance for your al fresco meals! Back inside, there is a breakfast nook off the kitchen, making your hosting duties a breeze!
The kitchen is adorable with vintage yellow and blue tiling. It comes fully equipped with stainless steel fridge, stainless steel stove, and dishwasher. The kitchen floors are also brand new! Directly off the kitchen is the laundry room *audible sigh of relief * Yes, laundry IN unit here.
The two bedrooms sit towards the back of the home, ready to lullaby you into a peaceful nights rest! They\'re both a great size with plenty of room for your belongings! The bathroom is newly updated and adorable! A new vanity, a new TOTO toilet, and shower with the coolest black and white abstract tiling!
Other bonuses include: NEST Thermostat and Single Car Garage! Check. Check. Check.
And last, but certainly not least, the location! Los Feliz and Silver Lake collide here. A half a block to Hyperion, where you have Trader Joes, Gelson\'s, Starbucks, Juice Crafters, Magpies, Mixto and Hyperion Public, Speranza, The Friend, and Barbrix just to name a few! The Silver Lake Reservoir is a hop and skip away! And of course, over the Shakespeare Bridge, you have all that Los Feliz Village has to offer.
Life just got a little easier!

Available Now! (Owner will not hold property for June/July lease starts).
Minimum One Year Lease
Security Deposit Equal to One Month\'s Rent
First Month\'s Rent + Security Deposit + Any Additional Deposits Due At Lease Signing
Owner Pays for Water and Gardener. TENANT Pays For Remaining Utilties.
Renters Insurance required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

