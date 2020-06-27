All apartments in Los Angeles
3785 WILSHIRE.
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:55 AM

3785 WILSHIRE

3785 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3785 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
pool
Great Location ! Great View ! Solair is a prestigious landmark in a thriving neighborhood . As soon as you walk through the front door, you are greeted by the open living space and dining room with a one-of-a-king city view. The entertaining kitchen is beautifully designed with Italian cabinetry and Caesar Stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The unit showcases Italian ceramic tile, dark hardwood and natural stone. The best part about Solair is the access-controlled community with a fully staffed front desk, concierge, 24/7 professional security and property maintenance. Some of the amenities included are: community Sky Deck and lounge, heated pool, gym, and business center with a conference room. Solair is, of dog friendly and offers a gated dog park too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3785 WILSHIRE have any available units?
3785 WILSHIRE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3785 WILSHIRE have?
Some of 3785 WILSHIRE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3785 WILSHIRE currently offering any rent specials?
3785 WILSHIRE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3785 WILSHIRE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3785 WILSHIRE is pet friendly.
Does 3785 WILSHIRE offer parking?
No, 3785 WILSHIRE does not offer parking.
Does 3785 WILSHIRE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3785 WILSHIRE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3785 WILSHIRE have a pool?
Yes, 3785 WILSHIRE has a pool.
Does 3785 WILSHIRE have accessible units?
No, 3785 WILSHIRE does not have accessible units.
Does 3785 WILSHIRE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3785 WILSHIRE does not have units with dishwashers.

