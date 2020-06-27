3785 WILSHIRE.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse concierge dog park gym pool

Great Location ! Great View ! Solair is a prestigious landmark in a thriving neighborhood . As soon as you walk through the front door, you are greeted by the open living space and dining room with a one-of-a-king city view. The entertaining kitchen is beautifully designed with Italian cabinetry and Caesar Stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The unit showcases Italian ceramic tile, dark hardwood and natural stone. The best part about Solair is the access-controlled community with a fully staffed front desk, concierge, 24/7 professional security and property maintenance. Some of the amenities included are: community Sky Deck and lounge, heated pool, gym, and business center with a conference room. Solair is, of dog friendly and offers a gated dog park too.