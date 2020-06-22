All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3763 PRESTWICK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3763 PRESTWICK Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3763 PRESTWICK Drive

3763 Prestwick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3763 Prestwick Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for your Holiday move in! Located in the Los Feliz Hills on a beautifully tree lined street this fabulous 5 bedroom 4 bath has been completely modernized. Expansive views on every level! The kitchen is a must see with brand new appliances and counter tops. The floor plan has been completely opened. There is an outside patio perfect for entertaining. Three car garage, dual master suites with walk in closets, a large soaking bath tub, and stainless steel shower. There is a separate office space with lots of natural lighting. Completely re-imagined, re-built, and taken to the studs just for you. Close to shopping, Griffith Park, Studios, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3763 PRESTWICK Drive have any available units?
3763 PRESTWICK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3763 PRESTWICK Drive have?
Some of 3763 PRESTWICK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3763 PRESTWICK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3763 PRESTWICK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3763 PRESTWICK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3763 PRESTWICK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3763 PRESTWICK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3763 PRESTWICK Drive does offer parking.
Does 3763 PRESTWICK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3763 PRESTWICK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3763 PRESTWICK Drive have a pool?
No, 3763 PRESTWICK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3763 PRESTWICK Drive have accessible units?
No, 3763 PRESTWICK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3763 PRESTWICK Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3763 PRESTWICK Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College