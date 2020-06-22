3763 PRESTWICK Drive

Amenities

Ready for your Holiday move in! Located in the Los Feliz Hills on a beautifully tree lined street this fabulous 5 bedroom 4 bath has been completely modernized. Expansive views on every level! The kitchen is a must see with brand new appliances and counter tops. The floor plan has been completely opened. There is an outside patio perfect for entertaining. Three car garage, dual master suites with walk in closets, a large soaking bath tub, and stainless steel shower. There is a separate office space with lots of natural lighting. Completely re-imagined, re-built, and taken to the studs just for you. Close to shopping, Griffith Park, Studios, restaurants and more.