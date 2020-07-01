3756 Bagley

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 1 Bedroom for rent - Stunning 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom back facing unit in great Palms location! Only a block from Downtown Culver City! Large living/dining area with separate office area featuring laminate flooring, large formal fireplace and huge open balcony great for BBQ's. Large Master bedroom with walk in closet and updated bathroom with spa tub. Updated kitchen with recessed lighting, newer countertops, tile floors and redone cabinetry. Gated/secured building, 2 car parking for a one bedroom! Close to 2 different stations for the Expo Line that goes from Santa Monica to Downtown LA. Near all of the great restaurants/bars, specialty stores and upcoming developments (One Culver, Culver Steps, Ivy Station) that Culver City has to offer. Not to be missed!



(RLNE5361901)