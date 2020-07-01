All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3756 Bagley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3756 Bagley
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

3756 Bagley

3756 Bagley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Palms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3756 Bagley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 Bedroom for rent - Stunning 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom back facing unit in great Palms location! Only a block from Downtown Culver City! Large living/dining area with separate office area featuring laminate flooring, large formal fireplace and huge open balcony great for BBQ's. Large Master bedroom with walk in closet and updated bathroom with spa tub. Updated kitchen with recessed lighting, newer countertops, tile floors and redone cabinetry. Gated/secured building, 2 car parking for a one bedroom! Close to 2 different stations for the Expo Line that goes from Santa Monica to Downtown LA. Near all of the great restaurants/bars, specialty stores and upcoming developments (One Culver, Culver Steps, Ivy Station) that Culver City has to offer. Not to be missed!

(RLNE5361901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3756 Bagley have any available units?
3756 Bagley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3756 Bagley have?
Some of 3756 Bagley's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3756 Bagley currently offering any rent specials?
3756 Bagley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3756 Bagley pet-friendly?
Yes, 3756 Bagley is pet friendly.
Does 3756 Bagley offer parking?
Yes, 3756 Bagley offers parking.
Does 3756 Bagley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3756 Bagley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3756 Bagley have a pool?
No, 3756 Bagley does not have a pool.
Does 3756 Bagley have accessible units?
No, 3756 Bagley does not have accessible units.
Does 3756 Bagley have units with dishwashers?
No, 3756 Bagley does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College