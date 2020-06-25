All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

3755 Crownridge Drive

3755 Crownridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3755 Crownridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
NEW LISTING! Royal Woods !WOW! What a Cool guest unit in the heart of Sherman Oaks! Best South of the Boulevard neighborhood! Feels like you rule the nest! Approximately 800 SqFt of gorgeous! 2 bedrooms plus 1 bath of sprawling ambiance! Hardwood flooring! Crown Molding! Great kitchen w new stainless steel refrigerator, oven range, and dishwasher too!! AC/Heating is dual zoned-split so you will be cool in the hot weather and warm and toasty during the chilling cold months! Water filtered system enhances good healthy life. Shared used of pool! 1 car garage with direct access into unit and additional uncovered parking available! French doors to a huge deck and VIEWS...VIEWS...VIEWS! Copper Plumbing! Designer perfect! Additional storage available too! Great price! There is even 24/7 armed guard patrol available if desired! Cleaning service available. EZ Westside access! At this price will be gone FAST! Hurry and snatch it up before it is gone gone gone! INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES WATER, ELECT AND GAS! LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3755 Crownridge Drive have any available units?
3755 Crownridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3755 Crownridge Drive have?
Some of 3755 Crownridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3755 Crownridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3755 Crownridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 Crownridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3755 Crownridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3755 Crownridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3755 Crownridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3755 Crownridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3755 Crownridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 Crownridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3755 Crownridge Drive has a pool.
Does 3755 Crownridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3755 Crownridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 Crownridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3755 Crownridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
