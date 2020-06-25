3755 Crownridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

NEW LISTING! Royal Woods !WOW! What a Cool guest unit in the heart of Sherman Oaks! Best South of the Boulevard neighborhood! Feels like you rule the nest! Approximately 800 SqFt of gorgeous! 2 bedrooms plus 1 bath of sprawling ambiance! Hardwood flooring! Crown Molding! Great kitchen w new stainless steel refrigerator, oven range, and dishwasher too!! AC/Heating is dual zoned-split so you will be cool in the hot weather and warm and toasty during the chilling cold months! Water filtered system enhances good healthy life. Shared used of pool! 1 car garage with direct access into unit and additional uncovered parking available! French doors to a huge deck and VIEWS...VIEWS...VIEWS! Copper Plumbing! Designer perfect! Additional storage available too! Great price! There is even 24/7 armed guard patrol available if desired! Cleaning service available. EZ Westside access! At this price will be gone FAST! Hurry and snatch it up before it is gone gone gone! INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES WATER, ELECT AND GAS! LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER.