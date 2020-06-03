All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3755 Crownridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3755 Crownridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:36 PM

3755 Crownridge Drive

3755 Crownridge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3755 Crownridge Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
NEW LISTING! Royal Woods !WOW! What a Cool guest unit in the heart of Sherman Oaks! Best South of the Boulevard neighborhood! Feels like you rule the nest! Approximately 800 SqFt of gorgeous! 2 bedrooms plus 1 bath of sprawling ambiance! Hardwood flooring! Crown Molding! Great kitchen w new stainless steel refrigerator, oven range, and dishwasher too!! AC/Heating is dual zoned-split so you will be cool in the hot weather and warm and toasty during the chilling cold months! Water filtered system enhances good healthy life. Shared used of pool! 1 car garage with direct access into unit and additional uncovered parking available! French doors to a huge deck and VIEWS...VIEWS...VIEWS! Copper Plumbing! Designer perfect! Additional storage available too! Great price! There is even 24/7 armed guard patrol available if desired! Cleaning service available. EZ Westside access! At this price will be gone FAST! Hurry and snatch it up before it is gone gone gone! INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES WATER, ELECT AND GAS! LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3755 Crownridge Drive have any available units?
3755 Crownridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3755 Crownridge Drive have?
Some of 3755 Crownridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3755 Crownridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3755 Crownridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 Crownridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3755 Crownridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3755 Crownridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3755 Crownridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3755 Crownridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3755 Crownridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 Crownridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3755 Crownridge Drive has a pool.
Does 3755 Crownridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3755 Crownridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 Crownridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3755 Crownridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College