Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Two bedroom one bathroom apartment in Mar Vista, close to the Beach, UCLA/Westwood and Marina Del Rey. Access to both the 10 and 405 Freeways nearby. Fully repainted, Hardwood floor, unit includes Fridge and Range in the kitchen.

- One Parking

- Tenant pays for the electricity and Gas