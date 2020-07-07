All apartments in Los Angeles
3740 S Bentley Ave

3740 South Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3740 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CUTE AS A BUTTON! CORNER/UPPER 1BD/1BA IN PALMS! This upper, corner unit, 1BD/1BA apartment in Palms is quite a find! It seems to check all the boxes! First of all, it’s spacious. It’s on the second floor so no one above you! It’s above a garage so no one below you! It has original hardwood flooring plus new vinyl flooring in kitchen! It comes with a parking spot, TONS of storage (1/2 a garage for storage only) and laundry on site (right downstairs!)! It has a cute bright tiled kitchen and bathroom. It has shared outdoor space! And, the location is killer, just blocks from everything you need (shopping, eating, drinking, and downtown Culver City!). As you enter this sweet spot, you’ll like the flooring, and the light-filled living room/kitchen with dining area. The bright tiled kitchen has plenty of space. The bedroom is spacious, with 2 closets, and gets nice light too. Will consider small pets with add’l deposit. FEATURES Upper Corner Unit 1BD/1BA 700 Sq Ft Wall heater Original hardwood floors New Flooring in Kitchen Stove and Fridge Provided Laundry on site 1 Uncovered Parking Space included 1/2 Garage for Storage Only DETAILS One year lease; security deposit = 1 mo's rent To move in: 1st month's rent + security deposit Will consider small pets with add’l deposit Owner pays water, trash & gas Available NOW

Tenant pays electric

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 S Bentley Ave have any available units?
3740 S Bentley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 S Bentley Ave have?
Some of 3740 S Bentley Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 S Bentley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3740 S Bentley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 S Bentley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3740 S Bentley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3740 S Bentley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3740 S Bentley Ave offers parking.
Does 3740 S Bentley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 S Bentley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 S Bentley Ave have a pool?
No, 3740 S Bentley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3740 S Bentley Ave have accessible units?
No, 3740 S Bentley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 S Bentley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3740 S Bentley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

