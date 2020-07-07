3740 S Bentley Ave

Amenities

CUTE AS A BUTTON! CORNER/UPPER 1BD/1BA IN PALMS! This upper, corner unit, 1BD/1BA apartment in Palms is quite a find! It seems to check all the boxes! First of all, it’s spacious. It’s on the second floor so no one above you! It’s above a garage so no one below you! It has original hardwood flooring plus new vinyl flooring in kitchen! It comes with a parking spot, TONS of storage (1/2 a garage for storage only) and laundry on site (right downstairs!)! It has a cute bright tiled kitchen and bathroom. It has shared outdoor space! And, the location is killer, just blocks from everything you need (shopping, eating, drinking, and downtown Culver City!). As you enter this sweet spot, you’ll like the flooring, and the light-filled living room/kitchen with dining area. The bright tiled kitchen has plenty of space. The bedroom is spacious, with 2 closets, and gets nice light too. Will consider small pets with add’l deposit. FEATURES Upper Corner Unit 1BD/1BA 700 Sq Ft Wall heater Original hardwood floors New Flooring in Kitchen Stove and Fridge Provided Laundry on site 1 Uncovered Parking Space included 1/2 Garage for Storage Only DETAILS One year lease; security deposit = 1 mo's rent To move in: 1st month's rent + security deposit Will consider small pets with add’l deposit Owner pays water, trash & gas Available NOW



Tenant pays electric