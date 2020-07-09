All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

3725 Motor Ave.

3725 Motor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3725 Motor Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
13th Month Free if lease signed by May 15th Completely newly remodeled townhouse hardwood laminate floors throughout, new stainless steel appliances, great location walking distance to downtown Culver City two large patios and storage.
Gorgeous Upgraded Unique 2 Bed and 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse with a Private Patio and Large Balcony! Unit has Hardwood Laminate Floors Throughout. Kitchen with White Cabinetry, White Tiled Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Range Hood and Dishwasher. Lots of Closet Space and Lots of Natural Light. Storage Closet on the Patio Area. Upper Bathroom with Double Sink Vanity and Bathtub. Stairs leads from the Living Room to the Bedrooms Upstairs. Great Location! Walking Distance to Downtown Culver City. Tenant Pays for All Utilities - Including Pro-rated Water and Trash (Rubs).1 large ground floor patio approx 300 sq ft. 1 Parking Spot.

Amenities: Shared Laundry Room, 1 Parking Spot, Private Patio and Balcony, Secured Entry.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Range Hood, Dishwasher.
Parking: 1 parking spot
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-1.5-bath/2543/

IT490511 - IT49SM2543

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 Motor Ave. have any available units?
3725 Motor Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 Motor Ave. have?
Some of 3725 Motor Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 Motor Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3725 Motor Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 Motor Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3725 Motor Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3725 Motor Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3725 Motor Ave. offers parking.
Does 3725 Motor Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 Motor Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 Motor Ave. have a pool?
No, 3725 Motor Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3725 Motor Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3725 Motor Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 Motor Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 Motor Ave. has units with dishwashers.

