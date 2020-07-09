3725 Motor Ave.

Amenities

13th Month Free if lease signed by May 15th Completely newly remodeled townhouse hardwood laminate floors throughout, new stainless steel appliances, great location walking distance to downtown Culver City two large patios and storage.

Gorgeous Upgraded Unique 2 Bed and 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse with a Private Patio and Large Balcony! Unit has Hardwood Laminate Floors Throughout. Kitchen with White Cabinetry, White Tiled Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Range Hood and Dishwasher. Lots of Closet Space and Lots of Natural Light. Storage Closet on the Patio Area. Upper Bathroom with Double Sink Vanity and Bathtub. Stairs leads from the Living Room to the Bedrooms Upstairs. Great Location! Walking Distance to Downtown Culver City. Tenant Pays for All Utilities - Including Pro-rated Water and Trash (Rubs).1 large ground floor patio approx 300 sq ft. 1 Parking Spot.



Amenities: Shared Laundry Room, 1 Parking Spot, Private Patio and Balcony, Secured Entry.

Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Range Hood, Dishwasher.

Parking: 1 parking spot

