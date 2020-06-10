3720 Broadlawn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking hot tub media room

This charming mid-century is located at the top of Broadlawn in the East Hollywood Hill and it has been meticulously maintained. The front of the house features a large porch/deck. Enter the spacious living room with wood beamed ceilings and fireplace. It opens to the dining area and remodeled kitchen. French doors lead you to a huge deck and private and secluded yard. It is extremely serene and peaceful, and perfect for El Fresco dining. There is a very large den/theater room with beamed ceilings and the 2nd bedroom is across from the remodeled bath with separate shower and spa tub. The master suite is huge with ample closet space and the bath has also been recently remodeled. There is a 2 car carport and a fenced grassy area on the side of the house. You can’t even tell that you have neighbors and it is just steps to NBC Universal and the metro.