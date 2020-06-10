All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

3720 Broadlawn Drive

3720 Broadlawn Drive · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

3720 Broadlawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
hot tub
media room
This charming mid-century is located at the top of Broadlawn in the East Hollywood Hill and it has been meticulously maintained. The front of the house features a large porch/deck. Enter the spacious living room with wood beamed ceilings and fireplace. It opens to the dining area and remodeled kitchen. French doors lead you to a huge deck and private and secluded yard. It is extremely serene and peaceful, and perfect for El Fresco dining. There is a very large den/theater room with beamed ceilings and the 2nd bedroom is across from the remodeled bath with separate shower and spa tub. The master suite is huge with ample closet space and the bath has also been recently remodeled. There is a 2 car carport and a fenced grassy area on the side of the house. You can’t even tell that you have neighbors and it is just steps to NBC Universal and the metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Broadlawn Drive have any available units?
3720 Broadlawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 Broadlawn Drive have?
Some of 3720 Broadlawn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Broadlawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Broadlawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Broadlawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Broadlawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3720 Broadlawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Broadlawn Drive offers parking.
Does 3720 Broadlawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Broadlawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Broadlawn Drive have a pool?
No, 3720 Broadlawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Broadlawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 3720 Broadlawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Broadlawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 Broadlawn Drive has units with dishwashers.

