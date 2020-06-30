372 S Miraleste Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table

This Gorgeous unit has many upgrades. upgraded kitchen has solid Maple cabinets, sliding drawers and granite counters. The

kitchen counter wraps around the back wall. Built-in desk and storage area in the dining room. Bathroom in the master room has

a granite counters and the second bathroom has a walk-in shower, vanity and granite counters. 2 full size, stack-able front load

washer and dryers are located in the second bathroom. Bamboo floors upstairs, ceramic tiles down. A C in both bedrooms and in

dining area. A C in dining area is a combined heater as well. Upstairs has heat too. Recessed lighting in bathrooms, kitchen and

master bedroom. This complex offers 3 pools, Jacuzzi, club house with gym and pool tables.