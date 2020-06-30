372 S Miraleste Drive

Amenities
This Gorgeous unit has many upgrades. upgraded kitchen has solid Maple cabinets, sliding drawers and granite counters. The
kitchen counter wraps around the back wall. Built-in desk and storage area in the dining room. Bathroom in the master room has
a granite counters and the second bathroom has a walk-in shower, vanity and granite counters. 2 full size, stack-able front load
washer and dryers are located in the second bathroom. Bamboo floors upstairs, ceramic tiles down. A C in both bedrooms and in
dining area. A C in dining area is a combined heater as well. Upstairs has heat too. Recessed lighting in bathrooms, kitchen and
master bedroom. This complex offers 3 pools, Jacuzzi, club house with gym and pool tables.