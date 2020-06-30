All apartments in Los Angeles
372 S Miraleste Drive

372 S Miraleste Dr · No Longer Available
Location

372 S Miraleste Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
This Gorgeous unit has many upgrades. upgraded kitchen has solid Maple cabinets, sliding drawers and granite counters. The
kitchen counter wraps around the back wall. Built-in desk and storage area in the dining room. Bathroom in the master room has
a granite counters and the second bathroom has a walk-in shower, vanity and granite counters. 2 full size, stack-able front load
washer and dryers are located in the second bathroom. Bamboo floors upstairs, ceramic tiles down. A C in both bedrooms and in
dining area. A C in dining area is a combined heater as well. Upstairs has heat too. Recessed lighting in bathrooms, kitchen and
master bedroom. This complex offers 3 pools, Jacuzzi, club house with gym and pool tables.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 S Miraleste Drive have any available units?
372 S Miraleste Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 372 S Miraleste Drive have?
Some of 372 S Miraleste Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 S Miraleste Drive currently offering any rent specials?
372 S Miraleste Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 S Miraleste Drive pet-friendly?
No, 372 S Miraleste Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 372 S Miraleste Drive offer parking?
No, 372 S Miraleste Drive does not offer parking.
Does 372 S Miraleste Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 372 S Miraleste Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 S Miraleste Drive have a pool?
Yes, 372 S Miraleste Drive has a pool.
Does 372 S Miraleste Drive have accessible units?
No, 372 S Miraleste Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 372 S Miraleste Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 372 S Miraleste Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

