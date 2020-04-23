Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3712 Mentone Ave., Unit #3,

Los Angeles, CA 90034



* Bright and Cozy 2Beds and 1 1/2Baths

* Newly remodeled building

* Newly painted apartment

* Beautiful imported Italian granite counter tops, cook top, oven, dishwasher

* Elegant crown moldings

* Brand new air conditioner

* New paneled doors, hardware, modern electrical and plumbing fixtures

* New Hardwood floor

* With parking spot

* Laundry facility in the premises

* Located near Shopping Malls, Sony Studios and Venice Beach



OPEN HOUSE EVERYDAY FROM 8AM TO 7PM, UNIT #3



For more information and to view the unit, please call