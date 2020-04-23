All apartments in Los Angeles
3712 Mentone Ave

3712 Mentone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Mentone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3712 Mentone Ave., Unit #3,
Los Angeles, CA 90034

* Bright and Cozy 2Beds and 1 1/2Baths
* Newly remodeled building
* Newly painted apartment
* Beautiful imported Italian granite counter tops, cook top, oven, dishwasher
* Elegant crown moldings
* Brand new air conditioner
* New paneled doors, hardware, modern electrical and plumbing fixtures
* New Hardwood floor
* With parking spot
* Laundry facility in the premises
* Located near Shopping Malls, Sony Studios and Venice Beach

OPEN HOUSE EVERYDAY FROM 8AM TO 7PM, UNIT #3

For more information and to view the unit, please call

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Mentone Ave have any available units?
3712 Mentone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 Mentone Ave have?
Some of 3712 Mentone Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Mentone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Mentone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Mentone Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3712 Mentone Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3712 Mentone Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Mentone Ave offers parking.
Does 3712 Mentone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Mentone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Mentone Ave have a pool?
No, 3712 Mentone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Mentone Ave have accessible units?
No, 3712 Mentone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Mentone Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 Mentone Ave has units with dishwashers.
