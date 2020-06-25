All apartments in Los Angeles
3694 Fredonia Dr.
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

3694 Fredonia Dr

3694 Fredonia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3694 Fredonia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Studio in Studio City Close to LA Hot Spots - 30 min showing:3692 Fredonia Dr. Studio City Sunday at at 2pm please text (818)518-4242 to confirm your attendance
Thank you

Perched in the North Hollywood Hills, modern studio with open layout is fully furnished and ready to move in
Any or all furnitures can be removed upon request
Full kitchen with bar seating, Glass sliding doors to the backyard and great natural lighting.
Personal 1 car garage with alley entrance, Private outdoor patio shared among four units, Large closet with sliding mirror door, Shared outdoor laundry space.
Close to many LA hotspots- one freeway exit away from Hollywood Bowl, 15 Min walk from Universal Studios, and walking distance to many restaurants.
South of the 101 Freeway, offers convenient access to an abundance of employment hubs: Universal Studios, Warner Bros, Burbank Studios, iHeart Radio, Walt Disney Studios, Dreamworks, and Walt Disney Imagineering.

(RLNE5119623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3694 Fredonia Dr have any available units?
3694 Fredonia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3694 Fredonia Dr have?
Some of 3694 Fredonia Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3694 Fredonia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3694 Fredonia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3694 Fredonia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3694 Fredonia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3694 Fredonia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3694 Fredonia Dr offers parking.
Does 3694 Fredonia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3694 Fredonia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3694 Fredonia Dr have a pool?
No, 3694 Fredonia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3694 Fredonia Dr have accessible units?
No, 3694 Fredonia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3694 Fredonia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3694 Fredonia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

