3694 Fredonia Dr.

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Studio in Studio City Close to LA Hot Spots - 30 min showing:3692 Fredonia Dr. Studio City Sunday at at 2pm please text (818)518-4242 to confirm your attendance

Perched in the North Hollywood Hills, modern studio with open layout is fully furnished and ready to move in

Any or all furnitures can be removed upon request

Full kitchen with bar seating, Glass sliding doors to the backyard and great natural lighting.

Personal 1 car garage with alley entrance, Private outdoor patio shared among four units, Large closet with sliding mirror door, Shared outdoor laundry space.

Close to many LA hotspots- one freeway exit away from Hollywood Bowl, 15 Min walk from Universal Studios, and walking distance to many restaurants.

South of the 101 Freeway, offers convenient access to an abundance of employment hubs: Universal Studios, Warner Bros, Burbank Studios, iHeart Radio, Walt Disney Studios, Dreamworks, and Walt Disney Imagineering.



