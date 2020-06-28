All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

3692 Fredonia Dr

3692 Fredonia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3692 Fredonia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Studio Upper Unit Furnished or Not Furnished -
Embedded in the hills of Hollywood, beautiful loft style unit that is fully furnished and ready to move in.
Any or all furnitures can be removed upon request
Balcony, Large open windows with a serene view of the bamboo garden provides privacy from neighbors, as well as, great natural lighting.
Full kitchen, Long sliding mirror door closet, Private outdoor patio shared among four units.
Unit comes with a shared outdoor Laundry space.
Close to many LA hotspots- one freeway exit away from Hollywood Bowl, 15 min. walk from Universal Studios, and walking distance to many restaurants.
South of the 101 Freeway, offers convenient access to an abundance of employment hubs: Universal Studios, Warner Bros, Burbank Studios, iHeart Radio, Walt Disney Studios, Dreamworks, and Walt Disney Imagineering.

(RLNE5119624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3692 Fredonia Dr have any available units?
3692 Fredonia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3692 Fredonia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3692 Fredonia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3692 Fredonia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3692 Fredonia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3692 Fredonia Dr offer parking?
No, 3692 Fredonia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3692 Fredonia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3692 Fredonia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3692 Fredonia Dr have a pool?
No, 3692 Fredonia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3692 Fredonia Dr have accessible units?
No, 3692 Fredonia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3692 Fredonia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3692 Fredonia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3692 Fredonia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3692 Fredonia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
