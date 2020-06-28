3692 Fredonia Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Studio Upper Unit Furnished or Not Furnished -

Embedded in the hills of Hollywood, beautiful loft style unit that is fully furnished and ready to move in.

Any or all furnitures can be removed upon request

Balcony, Large open windows with a serene view of the bamboo garden provides privacy from neighbors, as well as, great natural lighting.

Full kitchen, Long sliding mirror door closet, Private outdoor patio shared among four units.

Unit comes with a shared outdoor Laundry space.

Close to many LA hotspots- one freeway exit away from Hollywood Bowl, 15 min. walk from Universal Studios, and walking distance to many restaurants.

South of the 101 Freeway, offers convenient access to an abundance of employment hubs: Universal Studios, Warner Bros, Burbank Studios, iHeart Radio, Walt Disney Studios, Dreamworks, and Walt Disney Imagineering.



