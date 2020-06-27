3691 S Victoria Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Fantastic, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom fourplex home property rental on a very walkable West Adams neighborhood in L.A. Approximately a five-minute walk from the Metro E Line (Expo) at the Expo / Crenshaw Station stop.



This fourplex property has a separate front and rear entrance. Its cozy interior has a newly-renovated restroom, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, tile for the bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms. The stylish kitchen is equipped with new cabinets and drawers, glossy granite countertops, stove, and microwave. Hookups for washer and dryer are available along with gas heating.



Tenants are responsible for trash, sewage, electricity, and gas. The landlord will be responsible for the water bill.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vLeh5np9Cdp



Additional Details:

This unit comes with parking spots on the street and in its garage at the back of the property (but its not final yet). Theres also small storage in the garage.



Small pets are allowed in this pet-friendly home but only one. With the required $500 pet deposit/pet.



Smoking and illegal drugs are strictly prohibited though.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Vineyard Recreation Center, Rancho Cienega Recreation Center, and Leslie N Shaw Park.



The propertys Walk Score is 82/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and daily errands do not require a car.



