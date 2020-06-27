All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

3691 S Victoria Ave

3691 South Victoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3691 South Victoria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Fantastic, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom fourplex home property rental on a very walkable West Adams neighborhood in L.A. Approximately a five-minute walk from the Metro E Line (Expo) at the Expo / Crenshaw Station stop.

This fourplex property has a separate front and rear entrance. Its cozy interior has a newly-renovated restroom, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, tile for the bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms. The stylish kitchen is equipped with new cabinets and drawers, glossy granite countertops, stove, and microwave. Hookups for washer and dryer are available along with gas heating.

Tenants are responsible for trash, sewage, electricity, and gas. The landlord will be responsible for the water bill.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vLeh5np9Cdp

Additional Details:
This unit comes with parking spots on the street and in its garage at the back of the property (but its not final yet). Theres also small storage in the garage.

Small pets are allowed in this pet-friendly home but only one. With the required $500 pet deposit/pet.

Smoking and illegal drugs are strictly prohibited though.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Vineyard Recreation Center, Rancho Cienega Recreation Center, and Leslie N Shaw Park.

The propertys Walk Score is 82/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and daily errands do not require a car.

(RLNE5670099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3691 S Victoria Ave have any available units?
3691 S Victoria Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3691 S Victoria Ave have?
Some of 3691 S Victoria Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3691 S Victoria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3691 S Victoria Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3691 S Victoria Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3691 S Victoria Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3691 S Victoria Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3691 S Victoria Ave offers parking.
Does 3691 S Victoria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3691 S Victoria Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3691 S Victoria Ave have a pool?
No, 3691 S Victoria Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3691 S Victoria Ave have accessible units?
No, 3691 S Victoria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3691 S Victoria Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3691 S Victoria Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

