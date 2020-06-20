All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 29 2019 at 9:44 AM

3687 Fredonia

3687 Fredonia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3687 Fredonia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
tennis court
Multi unit for lease 3b 1b remodeled kitchen,floor,paint,bathroom, vanities updated,cabinets,,laundry washer hook up wash at home ,new plumbing for great water pressure, updated electrical ,sheetrock updated, lots to list ... plenty of street parking wide street,solid buildind and getting improved, unit has alot of surroundings to offer starting with being right in downtown with easy reach to a quick gas fill up ,freeway entrances, and walking distance to high school, Crockett community center for summer swims or tennis or hall center,and carquinez bridge for sunny walks or views or take a back rood 10 min drive to park near by for hiking ,fishing or picnics great place to live last stop before crossing the bridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3687 Fredonia have any available units?
3687 Fredonia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3687 Fredonia have?
Some of 3687 Fredonia's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3687 Fredonia currently offering any rent specials?
3687 Fredonia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3687 Fredonia pet-friendly?
No, 3687 Fredonia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3687 Fredonia offer parking?
No, 3687 Fredonia does not offer parking.
Does 3687 Fredonia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3687 Fredonia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3687 Fredonia have a pool?
No, 3687 Fredonia does not have a pool.
Does 3687 Fredonia have accessible units?
No, 3687 Fredonia does not have accessible units.
Does 3687 Fredonia have units with dishwashers?
No, 3687 Fredonia does not have units with dishwashers.
