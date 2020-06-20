3687 Fredonia

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse tennis court

Multi unit for lease 3b 1b remodeled kitchen,floor,paint,bathroom, vanities updated,cabinets,,laundry washer hook up wash at home ,new plumbing for great water pressure, updated electrical ,sheetrock updated, lots to list ... plenty of street parking wide street,solid buildind and getting improved, unit has alot of surroundings to offer starting with being right in downtown with easy reach to a quick gas fill up ,freeway entrances, and walking distance to high school, Crockett community center for summer swims or tennis or hall center,and carquinez bridge for sunny walks or views or take a back rood 10 min drive to park near by for hiking ,fishing or picnics great place to live last stop before crossing the bridge.