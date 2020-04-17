366 FISHER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

In the sweet bohemian Garvanza neighborhood, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is the perfect mix of historical charm and modern taste. On a quiet street not far from the intersection York and Fig, this home is set back on its lot, making it feel private and tranquil. Charming original details in the living room with a decorative fireplace. The kitchen boasts open wall shelving, stylish grey and white Carrera counter tops, updated cabinetry, and modern stainless dishwasher and stove, while the baths are outfitted with subway tile and marble. Relax either outdoor in your ample front yard or indoor in your master retreat/study. Comes furnished. Please be aware of rental scams. List out to MLS listing agent, Bryony Atkinson, ONLY.