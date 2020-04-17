All apartments in Los Angeles
366 FISHER Street

366 Fisher Street · No Longer Available
Location

366 Fisher Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In the sweet bohemian Garvanza neighborhood, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is the perfect mix of historical charm and modern taste. On a quiet street not far from the intersection York and Fig, this home is set back on its lot, making it feel private and tranquil. Charming original details in the living room with a decorative fireplace. The kitchen boasts open wall shelving, stylish grey and white Carrera counter tops, updated cabinetry, and modern stainless dishwasher and stove, while the baths are outfitted with subway tile and marble. Relax either outdoor in your ample front yard or indoor in your master retreat/study. Comes furnished. Please be aware of rental scams. List out to MLS listing agent, Bryony Atkinson, ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 FISHER Street have any available units?
366 FISHER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 366 FISHER Street have?
Some of 366 FISHER Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 366 FISHER Street currently offering any rent specials?
366 FISHER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 FISHER Street pet-friendly?
No, 366 FISHER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 366 FISHER Street offer parking?
Yes, 366 FISHER Street offers parking.
Does 366 FISHER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 366 FISHER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 FISHER Street have a pool?
No, 366 FISHER Street does not have a pool.
Does 366 FISHER Street have accessible units?
No, 366 FISHER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 366 FISHER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 366 FISHER Street has units with dishwashers.
