Los Angeles, CA
3646 INGLEWOOD
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 AM

3646 INGLEWOOD

3646 Inglewood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Mar Vista
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

3646 Inglewood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Renowned architect, Glen Irani, presents a truly exquisite, brand new, super-functional live/work, 5BR/4.5 bath home on an huge, beautifully landscaped & flat 11,000 SF city-view lot in Mar Vista's best hillside neighborhood. Walk to the park (with tennis courts, sports fields, etc), library, LA's best private schools, groceries, dining & LA's finest farmers market - all which make a great neighborhood without the crowds and traffic of adjacent Venice. Entertain in a state of the art dine-in kitchen within an ample entertainment-scale great room with living, dining & family areas wide open to 2 large gardens. Tuck the kids into the private, garden-level wing with family study, 3 brs, 2 laundry rms, large rec rm and escape upstairs to your master sanctuary with soaring city views from your private terrace overlooking a private sculpture garden, a truly spectacular bathroom, nursery & office! Come see what a great house can be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3646 INGLEWOOD have any available units?
3646 INGLEWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3646 INGLEWOOD have?
Some of 3646 INGLEWOOD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3646 INGLEWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
3646 INGLEWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3646 INGLEWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 3646 INGLEWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3646 INGLEWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 3646 INGLEWOOD offers parking.
Does 3646 INGLEWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3646 INGLEWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3646 INGLEWOOD have a pool?
No, 3646 INGLEWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 3646 INGLEWOOD have accessible units?
No, 3646 INGLEWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 3646 INGLEWOOD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3646 INGLEWOOD has units with dishwashers.
