3646 INGLEWOOD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking tennis court fireplace range

Renowned architect, Glen Irani, presents a truly exquisite, brand new, super-functional live/work, 5BR/4.5 bath home on an huge, beautifully landscaped & flat 11,000 SF city-view lot in Mar Vista's best hillside neighborhood. Walk to the park (with tennis courts, sports fields, etc), library, LA's best private schools, groceries, dining & LA's finest farmers market - all which make a great neighborhood without the crowds and traffic of adjacent Venice. Entertain in a state of the art dine-in kitchen within an ample entertainment-scale great room with living, dining & family areas wide open to 2 large gardens. Tuck the kids into the private, garden-level wing with family study, 3 brs, 2 laundry rms, large rec rm and escape upstairs to your master sanctuary with soaring city views from your private terrace overlooking a private sculpture garden, a truly spectacular bathroom, nursery & office! Come see what a great house can be.