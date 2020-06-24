3644 West 62nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90043 Park Mesa Heights
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
WELCOME HOME! I'm pleased to introduce this STUNNING 3BD./2BTh. house for lease. If you love Spanish Style homes this is just for you! The moment you walk in you are greeted by the beautiful tile that sets the tone for the lavish dining room area. This leads to the gorgeous kitchen. You have plenty of room to cook a whole feast & enjoy it with all of your family and friends. The MASTER SUITE is the crown of this home! Its has breath taking hard wood floors. You can maximize space and use a section for your own home office. Right outside the master suite is the back house. This can be used as a separate living dwelling or recreation room. The options are endless with this home. This house is a true jewel and wont last for long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
