Los Angeles, CA
3644 West 62ND Street
3644 West 62ND Street

3644 West 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3644 West 62nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
WELCOME HOME! I'm pleased to introduce this STUNNING 3BD./2BTh. house for lease. If you love Spanish Style homes this is just for you! The moment you walk in you are greeted by the beautiful tile that sets the tone for the lavish dining room area. This leads to the gorgeous kitchen. You have plenty of room to cook a whole feast & enjoy it with all of your family and friends. The MASTER SUITE is the crown of this home! Its has breath taking hard wood floors. You can maximize space and use a section for your own home office. Right outside the master suite is the back house. This can be used as a separate living dwelling or recreation room. The options are endless with this home. This house is a true jewel and wont last for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 West 62ND Street have any available units?
3644 West 62ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3644 West 62ND Street have?
Some of 3644 West 62ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3644 West 62ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
3644 West 62ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 West 62ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 3644 West 62ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3644 West 62ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 3644 West 62ND Street offers parking.
Does 3644 West 62ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3644 West 62ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 West 62ND Street have a pool?
No, 3644 West 62ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 3644 West 62ND Street have accessible units?
No, 3644 West 62ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 West 62ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3644 West 62ND Street has units with dishwashers.

