3641 GLENRIDGE Drive

Spectacular single story mid-century modern, designed by noted architect John Elder (1954). Tucked away for maximum privacy, and massive head on panoramic views of the entire San Fernando Valley, this gorgeous architectural enjoys floor to ceiling windows for the most glorious sunsets. Recently remodeled main public space is completely open with classic Post & Beam, beautiful wood floors, and custom fireplace mantle and cabinetry. Two secondary bedrooms share a bath, while the Master Suite has room for expansion, or is perfect as is. Additional gym with private bathroom, behind the carport allows for inspiring views while working out. Very rare to have this huge flat grassy lawn up in the hills, plus a serene grassy backyard. Situated close to award-winning private schools (Harvard-Westlake, Notre Dame High School) and upscale shops, restaurants, parks, and entertainment.