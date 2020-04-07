All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

3641 GLENRIDGE Drive

3641 Glenridge Drive
Location

3641 Glenridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
Spectacular single story mid-century modern, designed by noted architect John Elder (1954). Tucked away for maximum privacy, and massive head on panoramic views of the entire San Fernando Valley, this gorgeous architectural enjoys floor to ceiling windows for the most glorious sunsets. Recently remodeled main public space is completely open with classic Post & Beam, beautiful wood floors, and custom fireplace mantle and cabinetry. Two secondary bedrooms share a bath, while the Master Suite has room for expansion, or is perfect as is. Additional gym with private bathroom, behind the carport allows for inspiring views while working out. Very rare to have this huge flat grassy lawn up in the hills, plus a serene grassy backyard. Situated close to award-winning private schools (Harvard-Westlake, Notre Dame High School) and upscale shops, restaurants, parks, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3641 GLENRIDGE Drive have any available units?
3641 GLENRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3641 GLENRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 3641 GLENRIDGE Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3641 GLENRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3641 GLENRIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 GLENRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3641 GLENRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3641 GLENRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3641 GLENRIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 3641 GLENRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3641 GLENRIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 GLENRIDGE Drive have a pool?
No, 3641 GLENRIDGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3641 GLENRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3641 GLENRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 GLENRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3641 GLENRIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
