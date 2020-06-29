All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:08 AM

3636 JASMINE Avenue

3636 Jasmine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3636 Jasmine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with plenty of natural light in a newer construction building (built in 2008). The kitchen opens to the living and dining areas and has granite countertops with bar seating and stainless steel appliances. The unit also features recessed lighting throughout, balcony, in unit washer and dryer, and two parking spaces (tandem in gated subterranean garage). The building is well maintained with elevator and exercise room. Convenient location less than one mile from downtown Culver City and plenty of dining options. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 JASMINE Avenue have any available units?
3636 JASMINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 JASMINE Avenue have?
Some of 3636 JASMINE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 JASMINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3636 JASMINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 JASMINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3636 JASMINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3636 JASMINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3636 JASMINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3636 JASMINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3636 JASMINE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 JASMINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3636 JASMINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3636 JASMINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3636 JASMINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 JASMINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3636 JASMINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

