3636 JASMINE Avenue

2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with plenty of natural light in a newer construction building (built in 2008). The kitchen opens to the living and dining areas and has granite countertops with bar seating and stainless steel appliances. The unit also features recessed lighting throughout, balcony, in unit washer and dryer, and two parking spaces (tandem in gated subterranean garage). The building is well maintained with elevator and exercise room. Convenient location less than one mile from downtown Culver City and plenty of dining options. No pets.