3630 Wellington Road
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

3630 Wellington Road

3630 Wellington Road · No Longer Available
Location

3630 Wellington Road, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
parking
garage
CRENSHAW MANOR GEM!! This is a FANTASTIC opportunity to lease a beautifully remodeled BRIGHT & LIGHT Crenshaw Manor home on one of the most desired family focused streets in Park Hills Heights. The home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms, and 1,691 square feet of living space, as well as a tiled garage entertainment room w/ A/V movie projector, sliding door, storage cabinets, bar, separate permitted bonus room & commode in a potential 238 sf Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) portion of structure. Home is bathed in natural light w/high ceilings, wide crown molding, designer neutral tones, solid hardwood white oak floors, gas fire places, open concept remodeled kitchen, stainless appliances, tiled flooring, and a kitchen office space. One guest room w/another gas fireplace, a large master bedroom with mirrored closet space, en-suite master bathroom with built in cabinetry, tiled showers, and granite countertop. Master bedroom w/sliding door, slate porches, enclosed outdoor patio, lush backyard w/ fruit bearing trees, & gated driveway. A 4-ton new HVAC, 50amp electric car charging station for EV charging, hard-wired security system w/affixed cameras, solid wood blinds, ceiling fans, new electricity saving Quiet Cool attic fan which cools the house from inside, vinyl fencing, new main sewer line w/multiple clear outs, dog run, mirrored closet sliders, new tankless water heater, and fully paid off SOLAR!! One block from new Crenshaw/LAX Line. Near Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 Wellington Road have any available units?
3630 Wellington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 Wellington Road have?
Some of 3630 Wellington Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 Wellington Road currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Wellington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Wellington Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3630 Wellington Road is pet friendly.
Does 3630 Wellington Road offer parking?
Yes, 3630 Wellington Road offers parking.
Does 3630 Wellington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 Wellington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Wellington Road have a pool?
No, 3630 Wellington Road does not have a pool.
Does 3630 Wellington Road have accessible units?
No, 3630 Wellington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 Wellington Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3630 Wellington Road has units with dishwashers.

