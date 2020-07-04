3630 Wellington Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse dog park parking garage

CRENSHAW MANOR GEM!! This is a FANTASTIC opportunity to lease a beautifully remodeled BRIGHT & LIGHT Crenshaw Manor home on one of the most desired family focused streets in Park Hills Heights. The home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms, and 1,691 square feet of living space, as well as a tiled garage entertainment room w/ A/V movie projector, sliding door, storage cabinets, bar, separate permitted bonus room & commode in a potential 238 sf Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) portion of structure. Home is bathed in natural light w/high ceilings, wide crown molding, designer neutral tones, solid hardwood white oak floors, gas fire places, open concept remodeled kitchen, stainless appliances, tiled flooring, and a kitchen office space. One guest room w/another gas fireplace, a large master bedroom with mirrored closet space, en-suite master bathroom with built in cabinetry, tiled showers, and granite countertop. Master bedroom w/sliding door, slate porches, enclosed outdoor patio, lush backyard w/ fruit bearing trees, & gated driveway. A 4-ton new HVAC, 50amp electric car charging station for EV charging, hard-wired security system w/affixed cameras, solid wood blinds, ceiling fans, new electricity saving Quiet Cool attic fan which cools the house from inside, vinyl fencing, new main sewer line w/multiple clear outs, dog run, mirrored closet sliders, new tankless water heater, and fully paid off SOLAR!! One block from new Crenshaw/LAX Line. Near Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall.