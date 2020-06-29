All apartments in Los Angeles
3628 Dixie Canyon Place

3628 Dixie Canyon Place · No Longer Available
Location

3628 Dixie Canyon Place, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Published Architectural 'V House' in Sherman Oaks! Rebuilt in 2001, Austin Kelly A.I.A. of X-TEN architecture has created a seamless blend of style, design, privacy & eco-conscious living in this often published home. Exciting use of exposed redwood & Douglas Fir woods, honed travertine &walls of glass. The roof angles envelope the nature beyond bringing the outdoors in. An open floorplan including great room with banks of solid paned French doors opening to pergola covered patio with pebble stone waterfall. Master suite features generous walk-in, double-sided shower and spa soaking tub. Flexible room uses create an ideal environment for home office space or family living. Solar water heating, radiant heat and partial solar electricity further enhance this energy conscious home. Home backs to Santa Monica Conservancy with an abundance of native Oak. Close to Dixie Canyon Charter and Harvard Westlake School. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now. Close to Dixie Canyon Charter and Harvard Westlake School. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 Dixie Canyon Place have any available units?
3628 Dixie Canyon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3628 Dixie Canyon Place have?
Some of 3628 Dixie Canyon Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 Dixie Canyon Place currently offering any rent specials?
3628 Dixie Canyon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 Dixie Canyon Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3628 Dixie Canyon Place is pet friendly.
Does 3628 Dixie Canyon Place offer parking?
No, 3628 Dixie Canyon Place does not offer parking.
Does 3628 Dixie Canyon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3628 Dixie Canyon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 Dixie Canyon Place have a pool?
No, 3628 Dixie Canyon Place does not have a pool.
Does 3628 Dixie Canyon Place have accessible units?
No, 3628 Dixie Canyon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 Dixie Canyon Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3628 Dixie Canyon Place does not have units with dishwashers.
