3628 Dixie Canyon Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly hot tub fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Published Architectural 'V House' in Sherman Oaks! Rebuilt in 2001, Austin Kelly A.I.A. of X-TEN architecture has created a seamless blend of style, design, privacy & eco-conscious living in this often published home. Exciting use of exposed redwood & Douglas Fir woods, honed travertine &walls of glass. The roof angles envelope the nature beyond bringing the outdoors in. An open floorplan including great room with banks of solid paned French doors opening to pergola covered patio with pebble stone waterfall. Master suite features generous walk-in, double-sided shower and spa soaking tub. Flexible room uses create an ideal environment for home office space or family living. Solar water heating, radiant heat and partial solar electricity further enhance this energy conscious home. Home backs to Santa Monica Conservancy with an abundance of native Oak. Close to Dixie Canyon Charter and Harvard Westlake School. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now. Close to Dixie Canyon Charter and Harvard Westlake School. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.