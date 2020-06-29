3622 Ellsworth Street

Amenities

Spectacular Contemporary Fully Remodeled Rental in Silver Lake! 1 bed / 1 bath 850 SqFt $2595 a month. This unit is completely remodeled equipped with Caesar Stone Quartz counter-tops, Island seating, LED lighting, engineered Wood Flooring throughout, full sized washer and dryer in unit, free 1 car garage parking, remote controlled gated entry, energy efficient design sensibilities, double vanities in the bathroom, large bathroom mirror, shower/tub, stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher and large double sink), large master bedroom with sliding glass closet door, beautiful chandeliers in kitchen, Central AC and Central Heat. Brand new Plumbing and electrical and flooring! An upstairs, corner unit with amazing views of LA! We are pet friendly! Contact Scott Niles to schedule a showing today! 2 year lease preferred with great credit! Voted "America's Top Hipster Neighborhoods" by Forbes Magazine, this current triplex is located in the Silver Lake Area, where you can travel down West Silver Lake Boulevard in less than five minutes to enjoy the hottest restaurants, walking trails, museums, night life, and minutes from DTLA. A couple of miles away from Echo Park Lake! Walking distance to Sunset Blvd and Bellevue Recreation Center Park! If you are looking for a place to call home in a hip and upbeat community close to everything, look no further as this property will go fast! Current price is unfurnished.