Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3622 Ellsworth Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

3622 Ellsworth Street

3622 Ellsworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

3622 Ellsworth Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spectacular Contemporary Fully Remodeled Rental in Silver Lake! 1 bed / 1 bath 850 SqFt $2595 a month. This unit is completely remodeled equipped with Caesar Stone Quartz counter-tops, Island seating, LED lighting, engineered Wood Flooring throughout, full sized washer and dryer in unit, free 1 car garage parking, remote controlled gated entry, energy efficient design sensibilities, double vanities in the bathroom, large bathroom mirror, shower/tub, stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher and large double sink), large master bedroom with sliding glass closet door, beautiful chandeliers in kitchen, Central AC and Central Heat. Brand new Plumbing and electrical and flooring! An upstairs, corner unit with amazing views of LA! We are pet friendly! Contact Scott Niles to schedule a showing today! 2 year lease preferred with great credit! Voted "America's Top Hipster Neighborhoods" by Forbes Magazine, this current triplex is located in the Silver Lake Area, where you can travel down West Silver Lake Boulevard in less than five minutes to enjoy the hottest restaurants, walking trails, museums, night life, and minutes from DTLA. A couple of miles away from Echo Park Lake! Walking distance to Sunset Blvd and Bellevue Recreation Center Park! If you are looking for a place to call home in a hip and upbeat community close to everything, look no further as this property will go fast! Current price is unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 Ellsworth Street have any available units?
3622 Ellsworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3622 Ellsworth Street have?
Some of 3622 Ellsworth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3622 Ellsworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
3622 Ellsworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 Ellsworth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3622 Ellsworth Street is pet friendly.
Does 3622 Ellsworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 3622 Ellsworth Street offers parking.
Does 3622 Ellsworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3622 Ellsworth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 Ellsworth Street have a pool?
No, 3622 Ellsworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 3622 Ellsworth Street have accessible units?
No, 3622 Ellsworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 Ellsworth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3622 Ellsworth Street has units with dishwashers.
