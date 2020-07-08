All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

3621 Denker Avenue

3621 Denker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3621 Denker Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Ultra Modern Designer Chef Kitchen Lower Corner 2BR/1BA + Prime USC Location with gorgeous hardwood Plank Floors, and a wide open expansive kitchen made for a Chef with stellar hood range and premium stainless steel appliances, all brand new. Tons of natural light and excellent recessed lighting in main living are and kitchen. Gorgeous tree-lined streets and amazing park right around the corner. And of course, walking distance to USC Campus. Ample street parking. Option available for on-site parking if needed. Brand New Premium Laundry on-site in shared back courtyard with trees, plants, and flowers. On-site Brand New Laundry Units. Street parking in mostly single family neighborhood. See detailed video showing link:

VIDEO Showing Link: https://youtu.be/hqpau5SGCJk

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact for efficiency purposes)

Local Employers:

SnapChat, Disney, NBC, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!

12 month lease, OAC
small pets allowed

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3621-denker-ave-los-angeles-ca-90018-usa/70d4cb00-ac62-4a41-a40e-e46638fa1abb

(RLNE5724496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Denker Avenue have any available units?
3621 Denker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 Denker Avenue have?
Some of 3621 Denker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Denker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Denker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Denker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 Denker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3621 Denker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Denker Avenue offers parking.
Does 3621 Denker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3621 Denker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Denker Avenue have a pool?
No, 3621 Denker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Denker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3621 Denker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Denker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3621 Denker Avenue has units with dishwashers.

