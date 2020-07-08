3621 Denker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access

Ultra Modern Designer Chef Kitchen Lower Corner 2BR/1BA + Prime USC Location with gorgeous hardwood Plank Floors, and a wide open expansive kitchen made for a Chef with stellar hood range and premium stainless steel appliances, all brand new. Tons of natural light and excellent recessed lighting in main living are and kitchen. Gorgeous tree-lined streets and amazing park right around the corner. And of course, walking distance to USC Campus. Ample street parking. Option available for on-site parking if needed. Brand New Premium Laundry on-site in shared back courtyard with trees, plants, and flowers. On-site Brand New Laundry Units. Street parking in mostly single family neighborhood. See detailed video showing link:



VIDEO Showing Link: https://youtu.be/hqpau5SGCJk



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064



Local Employers:



SnapChat, Disney, NBC, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!



12 month lease, OAC

small pets allowed



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3621-denker-ave-los-angeles-ca-90018-usa/70d4cb00-ac62-4a41-a40e-e46638fa1abb



