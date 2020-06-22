3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

SHORT-TERM FULLY FURNISHED rental in the hills of Glassell Park. This is A SINGLE FAMILY HOME available beginning February 7, 2020. Rental term approximately 3 months. (We are open to renting for a shorter or longer term.)



This bright, cool hilltop retreat features a panoramic view that includes Mt. Wilson, The Angeles National Forrest, the Verdugo Mountains, Griffith Park and the Griffith Park Observatory. Spacious three-bedroom (third bedroom presently used as an office), 2.5-bath home is centrally located just minutes from downtown L.A. and Dodger Stadium. It is west of Pasadena & the Rose Bowl and east of Glendale. House includes a good-sized kitchen, dining area, family room with fireplace and DISH TV, living room with a petite baby grand piano and an outdoor deck with gas barbecue. The master bedroom features a king-sized waterbed (sorry - this is not negotiable) and en suite bathroom with a walk-in, five-head shower and a jacuzzi tub. Home includes an attached garage and a washer & dryer. Renter pays utilities - Electric, Gas, Internet and Dish TV - approximately $200.00 per month. $1,800.00 security deposit required.



Available to view as of January 30.