All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace

3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
SHORT-TERM FULLY FURNISHED rental in the hills of Glassell Park. This is A SINGLE FAMILY HOME available beginning February 7, 2020. Rental term approximately 3 months. (We are open to renting for a shorter or longer term.)

This bright, cool hilltop retreat features a panoramic view that includes Mt. Wilson, The Angeles National Forrest, the Verdugo Mountains, Griffith Park and the Griffith Park Observatory. Spacious three-bedroom (third bedroom presently used as an office), 2.5-bath home is centrally located just minutes from downtown L.A. and Dodger Stadium. It is west of Pasadena & the Rose Bowl and east of Glendale. House includes a good-sized kitchen, dining area, family room with fireplace and DISH TV, living room with a petite baby grand piano and an outdoor deck with gas barbecue. The master bedroom features a king-sized waterbed (sorry - this is not negotiable) and en suite bathroom with a walk-in, five-head shower and a jacuzzi tub. Home includes an attached garage and a washer & dryer. Renter pays utilities - Electric, Gas, Internet and Dish TV - approximately $200.00 per month. $1,800.00 security deposit required.

Available to view as of January 30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace have any available units?
3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace have?
Some of 3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace does offer parking.
Does 3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace have a pool?
No, 3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3620 Verdugo Vista Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College