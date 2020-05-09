362 N Alfred St

362 North Alfred Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Mid-City West
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Apartment in West Hollywood - Property Id: 179702
Large Guest House Upper unit. Permit Parking. Full kitchen with cherrywood cabinets and granite counter tops. INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES! Spacious bedroom with fitted closets. Travertine tiled bathroom. Walking distance to Beverly Center and to The Grove. Property intended for single occupancy only. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179702 Property Id 179702
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5367799)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
