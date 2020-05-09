All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

362 N Alfred St

362 North Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Location

362 North Alfred Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Spacious Apartment in West Hollywood - Property Id: 179702

Large Guest House Upper unit. Permit Parking. Full kitchen with cherrywood cabinets and granite counter tops. INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES! Spacious bedroom with fitted closets. Travertine tiled bathroom. Walking distance to Beverly Center and to The Grove. Property intended for single occupancy only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179702
Property Id 179702

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5367799)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 N Alfred St have any available units?
362 N Alfred St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 362 N Alfred St have?
Some of 362 N Alfred St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 N Alfred St currently offering any rent specials?
362 N Alfred St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 N Alfred St pet-friendly?
No, 362 N Alfred St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 362 N Alfred St offer parking?
Yes, 362 N Alfred St offers parking.
Does 362 N Alfred St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 362 N Alfred St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 N Alfred St have a pool?
No, 362 N Alfred St does not have a pool.
Does 362 N Alfred St have accessible units?
No, 362 N Alfred St does not have accessible units.
Does 362 N Alfred St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 362 N Alfred St has units with dishwashers.

