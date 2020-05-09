362 N Alfred St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious Apartment in West Hollywood - Property Id: 179702



Large Guest House Upper unit. Permit Parking. Full kitchen with cherrywood cabinets and granite counter tops. INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES! Spacious bedroom with fitted closets. Travertine tiled bathroom. Walking distance to Beverly Center and to The Grove. Property intended for single occupancy only.

Property Id 179702



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5367799)