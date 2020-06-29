All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
360 South KENMORE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

360 South KENMORE Avenue

360 South Kenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

360 South Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Impressive corner home in the heart of Koreatown. This spectacular condo sits on the top floor with a private balcony, entertainers wet-bar, and open dining area. Featuring 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of natural light, one with a bathroom en-suite and another full bathroom between the bedrooms. North and West facing, enjoy gorgeous sunlight throughout the day highlighting the updated laminate floors laid throughout the home. Also included are 2 assigned underground parking spaces. Only steps away from award winning restaurants, coffee shops, and KTown entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 South KENMORE Avenue have any available units?
360 South KENMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 South KENMORE Avenue have?
Some of 360 South KENMORE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 South KENMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
360 South KENMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 South KENMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 360 South KENMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 360 South KENMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 360 South KENMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 360 South KENMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 South KENMORE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 South KENMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 360 South KENMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 360 South KENMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 360 South KENMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 360 South KENMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 South KENMORE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
