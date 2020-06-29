360 South KENMORE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated coffee bar range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Impressive corner home in the heart of Koreatown. This spectacular condo sits on the top floor with a private balcony, entertainers wet-bar, and open dining area. Featuring 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of natural light, one with a bathroom en-suite and another full bathroom between the bedrooms. North and West facing, enjoy gorgeous sunlight throughout the day highlighting the updated laminate floors laid throughout the home. Also included are 2 assigned underground parking spaces. Only steps away from award winning restaurants, coffee shops, and KTown entertainment!