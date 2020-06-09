3562 Sawtelle Boulevard

Amenities

Fantastic, 850 sq. ft., unfurnished, 1-bedroom (plus 1 separate office), 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable and Very Bikeable rated Mar Vista neighborhood in L.A. Located just minutes away to and from Downtown Culver City. Near public transportation stops/hub and parks.



The comfy, spacious, and bright interior has tile and hardwood flooring, large windows, built-in shelves, and mounted TV with cable. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with nice countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, and dishwasher. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with air conditioning and gas heating. Vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo in its elegant bathroom. No pets allowed. Smoking is prohibited, too. The exterior has a fenced yard and garden. It comes with on-street parking. Community amenities: shared pool and sports court.



The tenant will be responsible for cleaning. The landlord will cover water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bike Score: 80



Nearby parks: Mar Vista Recreation Center, Mar Vista Recreation Center, and Tellefson Park.



Bus lines:

CC 6 Sepulveda Boulevard - 0.2 mile

17 Culver City Sta UCLA - 0.3 mile

33 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Metro E Line (Expo) - 1.4 mile



