Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3562 Sawtelle Boulevard
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3562 Sawtelle Boulevard

3562 Sawtelle Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3562 Sawtelle Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Fantastic, 850 sq. ft., unfurnished, 1-bedroom (plus 1 separate office), 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable and Very Bikeable rated Mar Vista neighborhood in L.A. Located just minutes away to and from Downtown Culver City. Near public transportation stops/hub and parks.

The comfy, spacious, and bright interior has tile and hardwood flooring, large windows, built-in shelves, and mounted TV with cable. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with nice countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, and dishwasher. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with air conditioning and gas heating. Vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo in its elegant bathroom. No pets allowed. Smoking is prohibited, too. The exterior has a fenced yard and garden. It comes with on-street parking. Community amenities: shared pool and sports court.

The tenant will be responsible for cleaning. The landlord will cover water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bike Score: 80

Nearby parks: Mar Vista Recreation Center, Mar Vista Recreation Center, and Tellefson Park.

Bus lines:
CC 6 Sepulveda Boulevard - 0.2 mile
17 Culver City Sta UCLA - 0.3 mile
33 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Metro E Line (Expo) - 1.4 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3562 Sawtelle Boulevard have any available units?
3562 Sawtelle Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3562 Sawtelle Boulevard have?
Some of 3562 Sawtelle Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3562 Sawtelle Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3562 Sawtelle Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3562 Sawtelle Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3562 Sawtelle Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3562 Sawtelle Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3562 Sawtelle Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3562 Sawtelle Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3562 Sawtelle Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3562 Sawtelle Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3562 Sawtelle Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3562 Sawtelle Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3562 Sawtelle Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3562 Sawtelle Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3562 Sawtelle Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
