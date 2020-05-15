3551 GLENRIDGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Perfect for privacy, located at the very end of the street, this resort-style oasis borders Beverly Hills, w/ breathtaking views of Mulholland Estates, canyon greenery and city lights from almost every room. Privileged, this property has entry access into the gate to the private road leading directly to Mulholland. Inside, find four en-suite bedrooms, one enjoying a separate entry, making it perfect for guests. The master suite boasts two hidden closets, one truly enormous in size and utility plus a beautifully updated master bathroom with a clawfoot tub. Finally, the outdoor areas are integrated for the coveted California experience, offering a large outdoor jacuzzi w/ spilling water feature, covered bar & dining area, and a separate veranda adjacent to the kitchen and family room ideal for entertaining. But wait, there's more: a home office awaits with a huge bonus room currently serving as a 6+ desk office w/ a separate entrance. Available for short term or long term fully furnished