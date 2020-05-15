All apartments in Los Angeles
3551 GLENRIDGE Drive

3551 Glenridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3551 Glenridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Perfect for privacy, located at the very end of the street, this resort-style oasis borders Beverly Hills, w/ breathtaking views of Mulholland Estates, canyon greenery and city lights from almost every room. Privileged, this property has entry access into the gate to the private road leading directly to Mulholland. Inside, find four en-suite bedrooms, one enjoying a separate entry, making it perfect for guests. The master suite boasts two hidden closets, one truly enormous in size and utility plus a beautifully updated master bathroom with a clawfoot tub. Finally, the outdoor areas are integrated for the coveted California experience, offering a large outdoor jacuzzi w/ spilling water feature, covered bar & dining area, and a separate veranda adjacent to the kitchen and family room ideal for entertaining. But wait, there's more: a home office awaits with a huge bonus room currently serving as a 6+ desk office w/ a separate entrance. Available for short term or long term fully furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3551 GLENRIDGE Drive have any available units?
3551 GLENRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3551 GLENRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 3551 GLENRIDGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3551 GLENRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3551 GLENRIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3551 GLENRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3551 GLENRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3551 GLENRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3551 GLENRIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 3551 GLENRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3551 GLENRIDGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3551 GLENRIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3551 GLENRIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 3551 GLENRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3551 GLENRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3551 GLENRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3551 GLENRIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

