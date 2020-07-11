3545 South MUIRFIELD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Crenshaw Manor area. Enjoy the warm feeling of the hardwood flooring throughout most of the home. Nice sized living room with recessed lighting and fireplace. Dining area opens to bright kitchen. Peninsula counter can be used as a breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite. Enjoy relaxing in the backyard; step-up sitting area wraps around a mature avocado tree. Paver stepping stones and gravel decorate the backyard. Multiple fruit trees add privacy to the yard. Detached 2-car garage. Wonderful neighborhood, close to Expo Line. Come be the newest neighbor!