Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3545 South MUIRFIELD Road

3545 S Muirfield Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3545 S Muirfield Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Crenshaw Manor area. Enjoy the warm feeling of the hardwood flooring throughout most of the home. Nice sized living room with recessed lighting and fireplace. Dining area opens to bright kitchen. Peninsula counter can be used as a breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite. Enjoy relaxing in the backyard; step-up sitting area wraps around a mature avocado tree. Paver stepping stones and gravel decorate the backyard. Multiple fruit trees add privacy to the yard. Detached 2-car garage. Wonderful neighborhood, close to Expo Line. Come be the newest neighbor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 South MUIRFIELD Road have any available units?
3545 South MUIRFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3545 South MUIRFIELD Road have?
Some of 3545 South MUIRFIELD Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 South MUIRFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
3545 South MUIRFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 South MUIRFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 3545 South MUIRFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3545 South MUIRFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 3545 South MUIRFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 3545 South MUIRFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 South MUIRFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 South MUIRFIELD Road have a pool?
No, 3545 South MUIRFIELD Road does not have a pool.
Does 3545 South MUIRFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 3545 South MUIRFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 South MUIRFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3545 South MUIRFIELD Road does not have units with dishwashers.
