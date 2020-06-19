All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3540 North KNOLL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3540 North KNOLL Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3540 North KNOLL Drive

3540 North Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3540 North Knoll Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Contemporary private home is in the heart of Lake Hollywood. The open living space flows entirely with natural light, high ceilings throughout. French doors will take you directly from the living room fireplace to the private multi-level deck to the master suites. Fully equipped kitchen, dark marble countertops and open breakfast/dining area. This unique 2 story property has high-end finishes and amazing views of the city. Enjoy entertaining indoor or outdoor living experience. Your very own private decks, tree top views and garden. A private gated driveway, central air and heat/2 car garage. Easy access to the Warner Bros. Studios, Hollywood Bowl and other Hollywood venues!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 North KNOLL Drive have any available units?
3540 North KNOLL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 North KNOLL Drive have?
Some of 3540 North KNOLL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 North KNOLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3540 North KNOLL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 North KNOLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3540 North KNOLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3540 North KNOLL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3540 North KNOLL Drive does offer parking.
Does 3540 North KNOLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 North KNOLL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 North KNOLL Drive have a pool?
No, 3540 North KNOLL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3540 North KNOLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 3540 North KNOLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 North KNOLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3540 North KNOLL Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College