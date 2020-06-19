3540 North KNOLL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Contemporary private home is in the heart of Lake Hollywood. The open living space flows entirely with natural light, high ceilings throughout. French doors will take you directly from the living room fireplace to the private multi-level deck to the master suites. Fully equipped kitchen, dark marble countertops and open breakfast/dining area. This unique 2 story property has high-end finishes and amazing views of the city. Enjoy entertaining indoor or outdoor living experience. Your very own private decks, tree top views and garden. A private gated driveway, central air and heat/2 car garage. Easy access to the Warner Bros. Studios, Hollywood Bowl and other Hollywood venues!