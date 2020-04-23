3537 ST SUSAN Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking hot tub

Peaceful & spacious, this 4 bdrm., 2 1/2 ba. 2 sty. home has everything that you're looking for! Located 2 blocks from Mar Vista Park & a few more blocks to Trader Joes, Whole Foods & Starbucks, this home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac street, away from the hustle bustle of the city. Watch the sunset from the master bdrm. balcony or relax in the bkyd. spa before cooking up a scrumptious meal in the gourmet kitchen w/built-ins, & center island w/prep sink opening to the family room w/frpl. where you can enjoy watching your favorite games while preparing dinner. Enjoy entertaining in the living room & dining room w/cathedral ceilings & marble floors that opens to a covered patio & large private bkyd. You'll find all the bdrms. upstairs w/gleaming Brazilian hdwd. floors. The master ste. has a walk-in closet & master bath w/dual sinks +separate tub & shower. There are 3 additional bdrms. w/cathedral ceilings & a full hall bath. Includes 2ce/monthly spa & housekeeping services.