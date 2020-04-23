All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 23 2019

3537 ST SUSAN Place

3537 Saint Susan Place · No Longer Available
Location

3537 Saint Susan Place, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Peaceful & spacious, this 4 bdrm., 2 1/2 ba. 2 sty. home has everything that you're looking for! Located 2 blocks from Mar Vista Park & a few more blocks to Trader Joes, Whole Foods & Starbucks, this home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac street, away from the hustle bustle of the city. Watch the sunset from the master bdrm. balcony or relax in the bkyd. spa before cooking up a scrumptious meal in the gourmet kitchen w/built-ins, & center island w/prep sink opening to the family room w/frpl. where you can enjoy watching your favorite games while preparing dinner. Enjoy entertaining in the living room & dining room w/cathedral ceilings & marble floors that opens to a covered patio & large private bkyd. You'll find all the bdrms. upstairs w/gleaming Brazilian hdwd. floors. The master ste. has a walk-in closet & master bath w/dual sinks +separate tub & shower. There are 3 additional bdrms. w/cathedral ceilings & a full hall bath. Includes 2ce/monthly spa & housekeeping services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3537 ST SUSAN Place have any available units?
3537 ST SUSAN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3537 ST SUSAN Place have?
Some of 3537 ST SUSAN Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3537 ST SUSAN Place currently offering any rent specials?
3537 ST SUSAN Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 ST SUSAN Place pet-friendly?
No, 3537 ST SUSAN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3537 ST SUSAN Place offer parking?
Yes, 3537 ST SUSAN Place does offer parking.
Does 3537 ST SUSAN Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3537 ST SUSAN Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 ST SUSAN Place have a pool?
No, 3537 ST SUSAN Place does not have a pool.
Does 3537 ST SUSAN Place have accessible units?
No, 3537 ST SUSAN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 ST SUSAN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3537 ST SUSAN Place has units with dishwashers.
