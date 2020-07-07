All apartments in Los Angeles
3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave.
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave.

3529 South Kerckhoff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3529 South Kerckhoff Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 Level 4BR/3BA Home with Ocean & City Views! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom/3 Bath home with sweeping views of the city and ocean. This spacious three level home features an elevator, three balconies, a private patio with an outdoor built in kitchen, and a working Jacuzzi and outdoor seating area. The living room features a fireplace, wet bar, and a balcony with ocean views. The 3 upper level bedrooms feature a master bedroom, which has its own fireplace, private balcony, walk in closet, and large on-suite bathroom. The other 2 spacious bedrooms have ample closet space and their own balcony overlooking the back patio area. The 4th bedroom is on the second floor next to the office area and kitchen. There is a laundry room with washer/dryer on first floor next to two car garage. Close to Cabrillo Marine Aquarium and Beach, Angels Gate Park, Joan Milke Flores Park, and the Korean Friendship Bell. The grill on the patio no longer works, and owner is not planning on replacing. Pets will be considered.

For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please Contact Kevin Dever at 248-417-6725. DRE No. #02080507

(RLNE5463939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave. have any available units?
3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave. have?
Some of 3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave. offers parking.
Does 3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave. have a pool?
No, 3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

