3529 S. Kerckhoff Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 Level 4BR/3BA Home with Ocean & City Views! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom/3 Bath home with sweeping views of the city and ocean. This spacious three level home features an elevator, three balconies, a private patio with an outdoor built in kitchen, and a working Jacuzzi and outdoor seating area. The living room features a fireplace, wet bar, and a balcony with ocean views. The 3 upper level bedrooms feature a master bedroom, which has its own fireplace, private balcony, walk in closet, and large on-suite bathroom. The other 2 spacious bedrooms have ample closet space and their own balcony overlooking the back patio area. The 4th bedroom is on the second floor next to the office area and kitchen. There is a laundry room with washer/dryer on first floor next to two car garage. Close to Cabrillo Marine Aquarium and Beach, Angels Gate Park, Joan Milke Flores Park, and the Korean Friendship Bell. The grill on the patio no longer works, and owner is not planning on replacing. Pets will be considered.



For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please Contact Kevin Dever at 248-417-6725. DRE No. #02080507



