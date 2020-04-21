All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3519 S Denison Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3519 S Denison Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

3519 S Denison Avenue

3519 South Denison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3519 South Denison Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coastal contemporary, upscale remodel just a block to the beach, offers an over-sized patio to enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the ocean, Angel's Gate, L.A. harbor, and on down the coast as far as Dana Point! Watch as cruise ships depart, and you'll feel like you're aboard as you gaze through the glass railings. Inside you'll find a bright and airy feel in the open concept kitchen, living room, and dining room. The home has been completely remodeled with new touches such as waterproof flooring, lifetime stain resistant carpet in the 3 bedrooms, recessed lighting, and remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Upgrades in the kitchen include Calcutta quartz counters, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted inside and out, new siding, updated windows, crown molding, and a stacked stone fireplace add to its many features. Two-car garage, easy-care fenced rear yard, security system and projection screen in Master Bedroom round out the amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 S Denison Avenue have any available units?
3519 S Denison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3519 S Denison Avenue have?
Some of 3519 S Denison Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 S Denison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3519 S Denison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 S Denison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3519 S Denison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3519 S Denison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3519 S Denison Avenue offers parking.
Does 3519 S Denison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 S Denison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 S Denison Avenue have a pool?
No, 3519 S Denison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3519 S Denison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3519 S Denison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 S Denison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3519 S Denison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College