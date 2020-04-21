3519 S Denison Avenue

Amenities

Coastal contemporary, upscale remodel just a block to the beach, offers an over-sized patio to enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the ocean, Angel's Gate, L.A. harbor, and on down the coast as far as Dana Point! Watch as cruise ships depart, and you'll feel like you're aboard as you gaze through the glass railings. Inside you'll find a bright and airy feel in the open concept kitchen, living room, and dining room. The home has been completely remodeled with new touches such as waterproof flooring, lifetime stain resistant carpet in the 3 bedrooms, recessed lighting, and remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Upgrades in the kitchen include Calcutta quartz counters, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted inside and out, new siding, updated windows, crown molding, and a stacked stone fireplace add to its many features. Two-car garage, easy-care fenced rear yard, security system and projection screen in Master Bedroom round out the amenities.