Los Angeles, CA
3513 May Street
3513 May Street
3513 May Street
Location
3513 May Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Turnkey, spacious, bright, and beautiful Mar Vista single family home with wood floors throughout, air conditioning,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3513 May Street have any available units?
3513 May Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3513 May Street have?
Some of 3513 May Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3513 May Street currently offering any rent specials?
3513 May Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 May Street pet-friendly?
No, 3513 May Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3513 May Street offer parking?
Yes, 3513 May Street offers parking.
Does 3513 May Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 May Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 May Street have a pool?
No, 3513 May Street does not have a pool.
Does 3513 May Street have accessible units?
No, 3513 May Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 May Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 May Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
