Last updated June 11 2019 at 6:15 AM

3512 MULTIVIEW Drive

3512 Multiview Drive
Location

3512 Multiview Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Spectacular mid-century estate by Buff & Hensman A.I.A. Set down a private gated drive with pool and city, mountain & landmark views. Nearly every room has walls of floor to ceiling glass to take in the stunning setting. Incorporates extensive new built-ins & cabinetry that are absolutely beautiful and seamless with the original architecture. The interiors are further complemented by rich hardwood floors and period correct tile and terrazzo surfaces. The gourmet kitchen has Sub-Zero, Viking and Fisher Paykel appliances with the same panoramic views. The property feels like an architectural compound?down a lushly landscaped path a separate post & beam guest house is perched over a sun-drenched pool with expansive canyon & city views. Recent updates include an owned solar system, appliances & much more. Ideally situated, allowing quick access to Studios, Hollywood & Beverly Hills shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 MULTIVIEW Drive have any available units?
3512 MULTIVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 MULTIVIEW Drive have?
Some of 3512 MULTIVIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 MULTIVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3512 MULTIVIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 MULTIVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3512 MULTIVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3512 MULTIVIEW Drive offer parking?
No, 3512 MULTIVIEW Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3512 MULTIVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3512 MULTIVIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 MULTIVIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3512 MULTIVIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 3512 MULTIVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 3512 MULTIVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 MULTIVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3512 MULTIVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
