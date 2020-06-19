3512 MULTIVIEW Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Spectacular mid-century estate by Buff & Hensman A.I.A. Set down a private gated drive with pool and city, mountain & landmark views. Nearly every room has walls of floor to ceiling glass to take in the stunning setting. Incorporates extensive new built-ins & cabinetry that are absolutely beautiful and seamless with the original architecture. The interiors are further complemented by rich hardwood floors and period correct tile and terrazzo surfaces. The gourmet kitchen has Sub-Zero, Viking and Fisher Paykel appliances with the same panoramic views. The property feels like an architectural compound?down a lushly landscaped path a separate post & beam guest house is perched over a sun-drenched pool with expansive canyon & city views. Recent updates include an owned solar system, appliances & much more. Ideally situated, allowing quick access to Studios, Hollywood & Beverly Hills shopping