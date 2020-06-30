3504 S Patton Avenue

Amenities

Step out to your oversized balcony atop the San Pedro hills for an unforgettable view of the Pacific Ocean and Harbor during the day and city lights at night, and wake up to fresh ocean breezes every day. Ordinary tasks in the spacious and stylish kitchen become cherished experiences as you take glimpses of the sea between preparing memorable meals for family and friends. In the evenings, cozy up by the stone fireplace under the high ceilings of the great room, featuring a large living room and open dining area. For a more casual vibe, sit at the kitchen bar area for and have a glass of wine or cup of tea. A trio of pendant lights above offers a tasteful style to entire space. Relax your mind as you enjoy your backyard, and breathe in the ocean breeze as you look ahead from your garden with ocean view. Finish your long days inside your very own Jacuzzi tub and view of Catalina Island in the master suite – all of the other three bedrooms have their own bathrooms for privacy. Extensive remodeled recently with a brand new look throughout and plenty upgrades like new kitchen, wood & granite flooring, dual pane windows & doors, new tubs and shower, fresh interior and exterior paint, new copper piping plus a two-car garage and RV parking, you’ll feel happy each and every day here. Come make the beach life your very own in beautiful San Pedro!



