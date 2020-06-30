All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3504 S Patton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3504 S Patton Avenue
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:49 AM

3504 S Patton Avenue

3504 South Patton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3504 South Patton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Step out to your oversized balcony atop the San Pedro hills for an unforgettable view of the Pacific Ocean and Harbor during the day and city lights at night, and wake up to fresh ocean breezes every day. Ordinary tasks in the spacious and stylish kitchen become cherished experiences as you take glimpses of the sea between preparing memorable meals for family and friends. In the evenings, cozy up by the stone fireplace under the high ceilings of the great room, featuring a large living room and open dining area. For a more casual vibe, sit at the kitchen bar area for and have a glass of wine or cup of tea. A trio of pendant lights above offers a tasteful style to entire space. Relax your mind as you enjoy your backyard, and breathe in the ocean breeze as you look ahead from your garden with ocean view. Finish your long days inside your very own Jacuzzi tub and view of Catalina Island in the master suite – all of the other three bedrooms have their own bathrooms for privacy. Extensive remodeled recently with a brand new look throughout and plenty upgrades like new kitchen, wood & granite flooring, dual pane windows & doors, new tubs and shower, fresh interior and exterior paint, new copper piping plus a two-car garage and RV parking, you’ll feel happy each and every day here. Come make the beach life your very own in beautiful San Pedro!

check out virtual tours

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 S Patton Avenue have any available units?
3504 S Patton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 S Patton Avenue have?
Some of 3504 S Patton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 S Patton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3504 S Patton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 S Patton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3504 S Patton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3504 S Patton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3504 S Patton Avenue offers parking.
Does 3504 S Patton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 S Patton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 S Patton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3504 S Patton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3504 S Patton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3504 S Patton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 S Patton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3504 S Patton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College