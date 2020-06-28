All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 28 2020

35 OZONE Avenue

35 Ozone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

35 Ozone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous unit on a quiet Venice walk street - steps from the sand! Located in a charming triplex, this fully renovated, lower 1 bed + 1 bath unit has a large private patio - ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining! Spacious living room opens to patio and there is a beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar and all new appliances including dishwasher and microwave! This unit also has hardwood floors throughout, AC, ample closet space, and in-unit laundry! Off site parking available for rent at the Renaissance. Ideal location near the beach, Rose Ave, Abbot Kinney and everything Venice has to offer! Don't miss this opportunity to go to the beach every day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 OZONE Avenue have any available units?
35 OZONE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 OZONE Avenue have?
Some of 35 OZONE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 OZONE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35 OZONE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 OZONE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 35 OZONE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 35 OZONE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 35 OZONE Avenue offers parking.
Does 35 OZONE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 OZONE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 OZONE Avenue have a pool?
No, 35 OZONE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 35 OZONE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35 OZONE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35 OZONE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 OZONE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
