35 OZONE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous unit on a quiet Venice walk street - steps from the sand! Located in a charming triplex, this fully renovated, lower 1 bed + 1 bath unit has a large private patio - ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining! Spacious living room opens to patio and there is a beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar and all new appliances including dishwasher and microwave! This unit also has hardwood floors throughout, AC, ample closet space, and in-unit laundry! Off site parking available for rent at the Renaissance. Ideal location near the beach, Rose Ave, Abbot Kinney and everything Venice has to offer! Don't miss this opportunity to go to the beach every day!