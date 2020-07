Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace furnished range

Steps from the sand on one of the famous Venice walk streets. This spacious ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment with fireplace and private patio will be furnished and available for rent soon for 30 days or less at a time. Parking is tight for 2 cars but can work for the right cars. Owner is licensed real estate broker. Landlord pays water and gardener, Tenant pays other utilities.