Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3480 Barham Boulevard

3480 Barham Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3480 Barham Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This one bedroom one bath updated condo features Large bedroom with walk-in and mirrored wardrobe closets. Living room has corner Fireplace and balcony overlooking view adorned by towering trees. Kitchen offers pass through eating bar to dining/living area. Subterranean, 2-space tandem parking and storage. Close to Burbank, Universal, Warner Brothers, Disney, Hollywood Bowl and 101 Fwy. Enjoy the pool and spa area surrounded by the beauty of nature or venture the hiking trails through private gate with direct access behind the complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3480 Barham Boulevard have any available units?
3480 Barham Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3480 Barham Boulevard have?
Some of 3480 Barham Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3480 Barham Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3480 Barham Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3480 Barham Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3480 Barham Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3480 Barham Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3480 Barham Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3480 Barham Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3480 Barham Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3480 Barham Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3480 Barham Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3480 Barham Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3480 Barham Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3480 Barham Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3480 Barham Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
