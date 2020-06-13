3480 Barham Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This one bedroom one bath updated condo features Large bedroom with walk-in and mirrored wardrobe closets. Living room has corner Fireplace and balcony overlooking view adorned by towering trees. Kitchen offers pass through eating bar to dining/living area. Subterranean, 2-space tandem parking and storage. Close to Burbank, Universal, Warner Brothers, Disney, Hollywood Bowl and 101 Fwy. Enjoy the pool and spa area surrounded by the beauty of nature or venture the hiking trails through private gate with direct access behind the complex.