348 N ORANGE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom lower unit in fully renovated duplex. Incredible location situated near many fine dining, shopping and entertainment venues. Very open floor plan with large dining room attached to stunning kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. Perfect for entertaining. Wired for sound system, internet, and equipped with central AC and heat. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Third bedroom could be utilized as a maid's suite just off of laundry room with washer and dryer with its own entrance. Two-car garage with space for storage.