Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:06 AM

348 N ORANGE DR

348 North Orange Drive · (323) 937-5101
Location

348 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom lower unit in fully renovated duplex. Incredible location situated near many fine dining, shopping and entertainment venues. Very open floor plan with large dining room attached to stunning kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. Perfect for entertaining. Wired for sound system, internet, and equipped with central AC and heat. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Third bedroom could be utilized as a maid's suite just off of laundry room with washer and dryer with its own entrance. Two-car garage with space for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 N ORANGE DR have any available units?
348 N ORANGE DR has a unit available for $6,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 N ORANGE DR have?
Some of 348 N ORANGE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 N ORANGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
348 N ORANGE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 N ORANGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 348 N ORANGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 348 N ORANGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 348 N ORANGE DR does offer parking.
Does 348 N ORANGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 348 N ORANGE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 N ORANGE DR have a pool?
No, 348 N ORANGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 348 N ORANGE DR have accessible units?
No, 348 N ORANGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 348 N ORANGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 N ORANGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
